Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review Jammu and Kashmir security amid recent terror attacks

The meeting was held two days after the Home Minister held a similar meeting with Home Ministry officials who then him about the current security situations and preparedness to handle such terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting here in the national capital to review security situations in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting started at 11 am in the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka.

    Senior Army officers, including Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chief of Army Staff (designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of the Central Armed Police Forces, Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir and other senior officers, also attended the meeting.

    Shah conducted the meeting in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which have raised concerns about the security arrangements in the region. In the meeting, the Home Minister will also take stock of preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

    The meeting was held two days after the Home Minister held a similar meeting with Home Ministry officials who then him about the current security situations and preparedness to handle such terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The heightened vigilance is aimed at ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents as well as the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and maintaining law and order in the state.

    Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda, where nine pilgrims were killed, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, a civilian was injured and at least seven security personnel were injured.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the series of terror-related incidents. The meeting, attended by NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials, aimed to assess the current security landscape in the region.

    In the meeting, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive overview of the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region. He was briefed on the strategies and operations being implemented to tackle terrorist activities and ensure the safety of the region.

    PM Modi also spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deployment of security forces and ongoing counter-terror operations. Additionally, he spoke to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.

    (This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

