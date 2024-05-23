Pune Porsche Accident Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhis Video

Pune Porsche Accident: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhi's Video In response to the Pune car accident case, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep concern and emphasized the need for swift and thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their families. Fadnavis stressed the importance of upholding law and order to prevent such tragedies from recurring. Additionally, he commented on a video released by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that while political differences exist, it's imperative to prioritize collective efforts toward societal welfare and safety. Fadnavis reiterated the significance of responsible leadership in addressing pressing issues and fostering unity within the community.