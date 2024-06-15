Dalljiet Kaur takes legal action against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, gets stay order issued against him for...

After Nikhil Patel issued a legal notice against Dalljiet Kaur asking her to collect all her belongings from his house in Kenya, the actress has put a stay on her estranged husband from evicting her from his house.

After an year of their marriage, actress Dalljiet Kaur accused her husband Nikhil Patel of extramarital affair. The couple separated from each other as Dalljiet returned to India from Kenya, where they had been staying after their wedding in Mumbai. After Nikhil issued a legal notice against the actress asking her to collect all her belongings from his house in Kenya, now Dalljiet has put a stay order issued against him from a Nairobi court. This order prohibits Nikhil from evicting her and throwing any of her belongings.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the stay order issued from Milimani Court in Nairobi City on June 11 reads as, "Pending the hearing and final determination of this application, an injunction is hereby issued restraining the Respondent (Patel), his agents, employees and/or servants from evicting the Petitioner/Applicant (Kaur) and her child (Jaydon) and/or throwing out and/or whatsoever dealing with the personal effects and belongings of the Petitioner/Applicant in her matrimonial home (in Kenya)."

This is neither Dalljiet, nor Nikhil's first marriage. The actress was previously married to her Kulvadhu co-star Shalin Bhanot, with whom she tied the knot in 2009. Their son Jaydon was born in 2014, and they filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused him of domestic abuse.

