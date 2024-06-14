Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Influencer faces backlash for dancing to Bollywood song at Kolkata airport, watch

Government earned Rs 17560000000 from liquor shops auction in this city

Weeks before her wedding to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant says she is...

Chandu Champion public review: Netizens hail Kabir Khan’s ‘masterclass’, call it Kartik Aaryan’s career-best film

Vet monitors lion's heart rate using Apple watch, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Influencer faces backlash for dancing to Bollywood song at Kolkata airport, watch

Weeks before her wedding to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant says she is...

Government earned Rs 17560000000 from liquor shops auction in this city

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant outfits from 4-day pre-wedding cruise

5 moments from Rautu Ka Raaz trailer that proves it's a must-watch crime comedy

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Italy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet superstar who quit acting at peak of her career, got married, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now runs..

Chandu Champion public review: Netizens hail Kabir Khan’s ‘masterclass’, call it Kartik Aaryan’s career-best film

Kannada actor Darshan, aides served biryani in jail after arrest in murder case? Bengaluru police says...

HomeBusiness

Business

Government earned Rs 17560000000 from liquor shops auction in this city

There are around 342 liquor shops in Gurugram, and the Excise Department in the city is divided into two zones – East and West.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 01:59 PM IST

Government earned Rs 17560000000 from liquor shops auction in this city
Image used for representative purpose only.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The Haryana government has earned Rs 1,756 crore from the auction of 162 liquor shops in the East and West zone via e-tenders in Gurugram, officials said.

    According to the New Excise Policy, online tenders were opened on Wednesday for 162 shops in the East and West Zones. The East area is an upscale locality of the city.

    Earlier, the officials said that there were a total of 69 sectors in the East Zone which have now been reduced to 40.

    They said that liquor traders can now open four liquor shops in one zone.

    There are around 342 liquor shops in Gurugram, and the Excise Department in the city is divided into two zones – East and West.

    The wine shop located on the golf course road in the East Zone attracted the highest bid of Rs 50.57 crore. A liquor vend located near Bristol Chowk was sold for Rs 48.28 crore.

    “Tenders were opened for wine shops under the online tender process on behalf of the headquarters, the department has collected revenue of Rs 1,756 crore from 162 shops in East and West zones,” a senior officer of the Excise Department, Gurugram said.

    “The auction of two zones in the west and 20 zones in the east is scheduled to take place in the second phase on June 14. After the auction of all the liquor shops, the amount of revenue will increase further,” Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (East) Amit Bhatia said.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Just Corseca by Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Wins 'Best Smart Gadget Brand' Presented by Sara Ali Khan

    How to Prepare for Judiciary Exams in India with TopRanker's Judiciary Gold

    Release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj halted by Gujarat High Court; know why

    Remarkable sales for a remarkable real estate platform: Housiey

    Did Anushka Sharma get angry during India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2024 match? Viral video shows her shouting at...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

    In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

    Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement