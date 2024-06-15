Meet man who quit high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore company with mere investment of Rs…

Dinesh Agarwal's success story is incredibly motivating. On February 19, 1969, he was born in the tiny town of Nanpara, which is close to the border between India and Nepal. In the spirit of his grandfather, who fought for freedom, Agarwal saw the internet's potential and turned it into a successful business. Following his graduation from Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur with a degree in computer science, he worked at CMC where he gained important experience that Tata's company eventually acquired.

He gained firsthand knowledge of the internet's growth in America and its possible effects on India during his time at HCL in the US. In 1995, VSNL introduced public internet access in India. Agarwal took advantage of this and quit his well-paying overseas job to launch an online business. With a mere investment of Rs 40,000, he founded IndiaMart, an online directory of suppliers and exporters, with the original tagline "The Global Gateway to Indian Marketplace."

Even after encountering challenges, like getting the government to approve his website, Agarwal persisted, made a free listing form, and eventually got approval to share sellers' details. IndiaMart prospered after overcoming the difficulties of a hybrid online-offline business model. Dinesh Agarwal has a net worth of Rs 5,316.9 crore as of March 31, 2024, and he owns shares in 9 companies. Furthermore, he has served as an angel investor for more than 45 companies. IndiaMart has experienced incredible success as an entrepreneur, with a market capitalization of Rs 15,980 crore as of May 11, 2024.