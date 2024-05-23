Mysterious pillars of light in sky spark alien speculation, know what they are

An extraordinary light show over Tottori, Japan puzzled onlookers earlier this month, sparking speculation of extraterrestrial activity.

Residents of Tottori, Japan were treated to a breathtaking sight earlier this month when an extraordinary light show illuminated the sky. Photos capturing nine luminous pillars gained viral attention after being shared on social media, sparking speculation about their otherworldly origins. However, a recent report has shed light on the true source of the spectacle.

9 pillars of light appeared in the night sky above a coastal Japanese town. pic.twitter.com/Zd3qUiXMgA — (@alilmoonn) May 21, 2024

The phenomenon began on May 11 when the lights were first spotted above the coastal town of Daisen in Tottori. The images swiftly made their rounds online after being posted by a user named Maashii. Another user, totoro8201, chimed in with a similar sighting at Nariishi beach, about 12 kilometers east of Daisen, further fueling curiosity about the unusual display.

While many speculated about extraterrestrial or cosmic causes, investigative reporting by Mothership revealed a more down-to-earth explanation. Contrary to popular belief, the dazzling lights were not a visitation from outer space but rather a natural occurrence known in Japan as "Isaribi Kochu," loosely translating to "fish-attracting light pillars."

According to a report by sunnyskyz.com, these mesmerizing lights are commonly used by fishermen to lure in larger catches, particularly during squid fishing expeditions. Under specific atmospheric conditions, such as dropping overnight temperatures and clear skies, ice crystals form in the atmosphere above the fishing vessels. When illuminated by the fishermen's lights, these crystals create a stunning visual effect, casting bright, vertical pillars of light that are visible from the shoreline.