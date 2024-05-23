Meet actress, who quit acting, said character artistes are 'treated like animals', returned with 2 hit shows, is now...

Actor, writer, and assistant director Sunita Rajwar revealed the ill-treatment character actors faced, and also revealed why she quit acting for two years.

We often hear that lead actors often enjoy privileges and preferences over supporting actors. Now, Sunita Rajwar has revealed the dark side of the entertainment business, where character actors are 'treated like animals'. Actor, writer, and assistant director Sunita has been active in films and television since 2000. In these 24 years, Sunita has experienced inequality and ill-treatment to such an extent that she took a break from acting for two years. Sunita hails from a lower-middle-class family, from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Sunita is graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi.

Recently Sunita went to the Cannes Film Festival to promote her film Santosh in the Un Certain Regard section. In a chat with Brut India, Sunita shared that the industry generally typecasts actors because the directors select an artiste and slot them. She further added that even actors don't reject these roles because of their survival, and can't afford the liberty to be choosy. She said, "It is painful but it is a fact." In the conversation, Sunita revealed that she was scared of earning a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records for playing only maid roles.

Character actors are given dirty rooms with unclean bathroom

Sunita revealed character artistes are not respected, they are not paid well, and they are not treated well. She even revealed the conditions of the rooms on a TV set and said, “Lead actors are pampered. Their room will be neat, they will have a solo room with a fridge and microwave. Whereas others like us, we will have a small dingy room. They will make 3-4 people sit. The roof is falling down. No clean bathroom. Your bedsheet will be dirty. So yes, there is a lot of difference. Seeing all this, I always felt so bad.”

Sunita quit acting for two years and even cancelled her CINTAA card

After experiencing injustice and inequality, Sunita decided to take a break from acting and even cancelled her CINTAA card, "When you do small roles you are not respected, you are not paid well, you are treated like animals, which is so heartbreaking." After taking a break from acting from 2013-2015, she got offered roles in OTT and gained recognition with Gullak and Panchayat.

Read: This film made Dharmendra star, was originally offered to Sunil Dutt, actor suffered near-death injury, movie earned...