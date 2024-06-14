Free Aadhaar updation deadline extended again; check new date here

According to the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations of 2016, it's mandatory to update POI and POA details every ten years from the initial Aadhaar enrollment date.

The deadline for updating Aadhaar cards for free has been extended to September 14, 2024. This extension comes after the initial deadline of June 14 set by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identification number, relies on biometric and demographic data and is crucial for identity verification across various platforms.

If your Aadhaar card is over ten years old and hasn't been updated, UIDAI recommends providing Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents for revalidation. The government encourages citizens to update these documents free of charge to maintain their accuracy and avoid any inconveniences with Aadhaar-related tasks.

According to the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations of 2016, individuals must update their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents every ten years from their initial Aadhaar enrollment date. Additionally, it's mandatory to update biometric details for children on their Blue Aadhaar card at ages 5 and 15.

Regular updates are vital to ensuring the accuracy of the Aadhaar database, capturing any changes in personal information such as address, name, or marital status.

Here's how you can update your Aadhaar card details online:

Visit the UIDAI website.

Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP.

Verify your identity and address details and upload the necessary documents.

Submit your consent.

Documents required for updating Aadhaar include Proof of Identity (such as Passport, Driving License, PAN card) and Proof of Address (like recent bank statements, utility bills).

For biometric updates such as facial photos, iris scans, or fingerprints, visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. Locate the closest centre on the UIDAI website, provide your biometric data, follow authentication steps, and submit necessary documents. Upon completion, you'll receive an acknowledgment receipt with a URN for tracking updates.