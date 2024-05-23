Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results to be declared on this date

Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura is set to declare the results of Meghalaya Board 10th, and 12th Result 2024 soon. The MBOSE SSLC, and HSSLC Arts results will be announced on May 24, 2024. Once announced, Meghalaya Board Class 10, and 12 results will be available on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. The results will also be available on megresults.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 24th May 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.”

The Meghalaya Board Class 12 exams for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational streams were conducted from March 1, 2024 to March 27, 2024. MBOSE announced HSSLC of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams results on May 8, 2024. The overall pass percentage of the Commerce stream is 80.26%, the Science stream is 85.24%. In the Science stream, Sohan Bhattacharjee topped with 483 marks. In Commerce stream, Ferry Filarisha Wann topped with 472 marks.

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Steps to download