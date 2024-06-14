Twitter
Hollywood

Ahead of House Of The Dragon 2 release, here's everything you need to know

Season 2 of House of the Dragon, which takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones, will begin the Dance of the Dragons, a Targaryen civil war.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 06:20 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Season 2 of House of the Dragon
The makers of House of the Dragon released two different trailers for season 2 earlier this year. The first season ended with Aemond (played by Ewan Mitchell) killing Rhaenyra's (played by Emma D'Arcy) son Lucerys (played by Elliot Grihault). 

Season 2 will delve into the Dance of the Dragons, a brutal Targaryen civil war fought over succession to the Iron Throne.

Here's everything you need to know about  House of the Dragon 2

Season 2 of House of the Dragon, which takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones, will begin the Dance of the Dragons, a Targaryen civil war. The series is set to release on June 16. The first trailer highlights Rhaenyra, Prince Daemon, and their allies on Dragonstone, while the second trailer features Alicent, her father Otto, and her children King Aegon and Prince Aemond in King's Landing.

This second season of House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood. According to Variety, after the shocking events of the Season 1 finale where Aemond kills Rhaenyra's son Lucerys and his dragon, war is looming in Westeros.

The blacks and greens are gathering armies, dragons, and allies for an impending, fierce conflict. In King's Landing, young King Aegon is determined to secure the Iron Throne, which his half-sister Rhaenyra claims is rightfully hers from their late father. Trailers also suggest a revisit to Winterfell, home of the Starks, now ruled by Cregan Stark in this prequel series.

Emma D'Arcy reprises her role as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Eve Best as Rhaena Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, and Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen in the upcoming season of House of the Dragon. New additions to the series include Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer, Tom Bennett as Ulf, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Other newcomers joining the cast include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong. The ensemble also features Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Phoebe Campbell, Bethany Antonia, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

