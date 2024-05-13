Meet woman, an Indian, who travels in jets, owns luxurious home, Rolls Royce, not Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla

While Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla are no strangers to Met Gala, the fashion extravaganza, this time around, Indian billionaire and Hyderabad-based philanthropist Sudha Reddy turned heads with her million-dollar ensemble.

Sudha Reddy married Hyderabad-based billionaire PV Krishna Reddy at the age of 19 and is actively involved in philanthropy through the Sudha Reddy Foundation. While her exact net worth remains undisclosed, her husband is estimated to possess a wealth of $2.2 billion (Rs 18,370 crore), primarily from his role as the promoter and managing director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).

The couple resides in a lavish Greco-Roman style bungalow located at Billionaire's Row in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, boasting opulent features such as multiple fountains, a lush green garden, and luxurious interiors. Sudha Reddy's Instagram offers glimpses into her extravagant lifestyle, showcasing her collection of international labels, expensive jewelry, handbags and more. She also owns a fleet of swanky vehicles, including the custom-made black-and-gold Rolls Royce Ghost gifted to her by her husband.

Sudha Reddy adorned an off-shoulder ivory silk gown adorned with embroidered flowers custom-made by Tarun Tahiliani, paired with an Amore Eterno diamond necklace valued at approximately $10 million (Rs 83 crore). Adding to the extravagance, she wore two solitaire diamond rings worth about $20 million (Rs 166 crore) and carried a Chanel bag priced over $40,000 USD (Rs 33 lakh).