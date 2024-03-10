PM Modi In Assam From Safari Rides To Feeding Elephants PM Modis visit To Kaziranga National Park

On a two-day visit to Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 09 took an elephant ride at the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi held a roadshow in Kaziranga, with locals turning out in numbers to give him a grand reception. Cultural events were performed as part of the rousing welcome to PM Modi. Considered Assam's crown jewel, the Kaziranga National Park is home to the largest habitat of rhinos, over 600 species of birds, a thriving population of dolphins and one of the highest densities of tigers.