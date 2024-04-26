Weather update: Delhi NCR likely to witness rainfall amid scorching heatwave, check IMD prediction

The majority of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to experience a duststorm or thunderstorm on Friday, April 26

The majority of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to experience a duststorm or thunderstorm on Friday, April 26, with light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 40–70 km/h.

Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Jind,Hissar, Gohana, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) , Pilani, Bhiwari, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan) in the following two hours.

In the next hour, a hailstorm is anticipated to pass through, and rain will fall in the nearby towns of Biwari, Rajasthan, Manesar, and Gohana, Haryana, as per reports.

Additionally, a partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers is predicted for the NCR on Saturday, April 27. During the day, strong surface winds of up to 25 to 35 kmph are predicted. The national capital is predicted to see daytime temperatures in the range of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.