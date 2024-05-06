This superstar worked as clerk, was banned from wearing black, received death threats; later became India's most...

Did you know Dev Anand was banned from wearing black after his fan died by jumping from Qutub Minar?

Bollywood has witnessed its share of intense fandom, with some fans going to extreme lengths to express their love including tragically taking their own lives for their favourite actor. Today, we will talk about one such superstar who has a crazy fanbase.

We are talking about Dev Anand, who is known as one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. But do you know he was banned from wearing black? Well yes, today will talk about his life and the struggles that he had due to stardom.

Early life:

Anand, born Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand on September 26, 1923, in Punjab, British India, hailed from a family of prominence. After completing his BA in English literature from Government College, Lahore, Anand moved to Bombay in the early 1940s.

Career

He worked in the military censor's office before joining an accounting firm. Inspired by Ashok Kumar's performances, he entered the film industry, landing his first lead role in Hum Ek Hain (1946). During filming, he befriended Guru Dutt, forming a pact to support each other's careers.

Love life

In the late 1940s, Anand starred opposite singer-actress Suraiya in several successful films like Vidya (1948) and Jeet (1949), sparking a romantic relationship. However, their love faced obstacles due to religious differences, leading Suraiya to remain unmarried. Despite their on-screen chemistry, Anand sought roles to showcase his acting abilities independently. He often discussed his relationship with Suraiya in interviews, both during her lifetime and after her passing.

Dev Anand affectionately called Suraiya Nosey, and she referred to him as Steve. Despite plans to marry during the filming of Jeet in 1949, Suraiya's family became the reason for the break up. They also threatened to kill the actor. Suraiya remained unmarried, while Dev Anand wed Kalpana Kartik in 1954, with whom he had two children.

Banned from wearing black

Following a tragic incident where a female fan died by suicide after jumping from Delhi's historic Qutub Minar, the Bombay High Court banned the actor from wearing black because his fan often got mesmerised seeing him in black. Despite this setback, Dev Anand's impact on Indian cinema remains unparalleled.

He was India’s favourite style icon who redefined men's fashion.

