DNA Verified: Painting behind Rahul, Sonia Gandhi viral selfie is not of Jesus Christ

Some users claimed that a poster behind Rahul and Sonia Gandhi depicted Jesus Christ

A selfie of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, showing their inked fingers went viral on social media. Some users claimed that a poster behind them depicted Jesus Christ.

However, this claim was found to be false, as three distinct red dots were found in the poster behind the Gandhis, which is an uncommon detail in images of Jesus Christ, reported NewsMobile.

The artwork was later traced to a website called MeisterDrucke. The image was identified as “Madonna Oriflamma, 1932,” an artwork by Nicholas Roerich, according to the report.

Nicholas Roerich was a multifaceted Russian figure, renowned as a painter, writer, archaeologist, theosophist, and public figure.

He is celebrated in Russia as an enlightener, philosopher, and spiritual influencer, particularly influenced by a spiritual movement in Russian society during his youth. “Madonna Oriflamma” is one of Roerich’s remarkable artworks, exemplifying his mastery of symbolic style.

Thus, it’s clear that the viral portrait behind Rahul Gandhi’s selfie does not depict Jesus Christ but is actually an artwork by Nicholas Roerich. This clarification dispels the misinformation circulating on social media.