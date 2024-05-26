Twitter
DNA Verified: Painting behind Rahul, Sonia Gandhi viral selfie is not of Jesus Christ

Cyclone Remal expected to make landfall in West Bengal tonight, several flights, trains cancelled, check latest update

IMD Weather Update: Red alert issued for Delhi for 4 days, severe heatwave in these states; check full forecast

Meet Payal Kapadia, Indian Cannes Grand Prix winner, who protested against FTII, faced disciplinary action; then...

Watch: Anasuya Sengupta says 'I just want to go back to family and rest' as she returns after historic Cannes win

Meet Payal Kapadia, Indian Cannes Grand Prix winner, who protested against FTII, faced disciplinary action; then...

Watch: Anasuya Sengupta says 'I just want to go back to family and rest' as she returns after historic Cannes win

DNA Verified: Painting behind Rahul, Sonia Gandhi viral selfie is not of Jesus Christ

Some users claimed that a poster behind Rahul and Sonia Gandhi depicted Jesus Christ

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 26, 2024, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

DNA Verified: Painting behind Rahul, Sonia Gandhi viral selfie is not of Jesus Christ
Image source: X
A selfie of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, showing their inked fingers went viral on social media. Some users claimed that a poster behind them depicted Jesus Christ.

However, this claim was found to be false, as three distinct red dots were found in the poster behind the Gandhis, which is an uncommon detail in images of Jesus Christ, reported NewsMobile.

The artwork was later traced to a website called MeisterDrucke. The image was identified as “Madonna Oriflamma, 1932,” an artwork by Nicholas Roerich, according to the report.

Nicholas Roerich was a multifaceted Russian figure, renowned as a painter, writer, archaeologist, theosophist, and public figure.

He is celebrated in Russia as an enlightener, philosopher, and spiritual influencer, particularly influenced by a spiritual movement in Russian society during his youth. “Madonna Oriflamma” is one of Roerich’s remarkable artworks, exemplifying his mastery of symbolic style.

Thus, it’s clear that the viral portrait behind Rahul Gandhi’s selfie does not depict Jesus Christ but is actually an artwork by Nicholas Roerich. This clarification dispels the misinformation circulating on social media.

