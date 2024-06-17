Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, began business with Rs 50000, net worth is now Rs 18330 crore, his business is

Jupally Rameshwar Rao is a self-made entrepreneur who grew up in a farmer's family in Andhra Pradesh. His early years were full of challenges and he had to walk kilometers to go to school as his father could not afford to buy him a bicycle. A pivotal moment in his life came with a Rs 50,000 investment that changed his fate forever. Today, he is the owner of My Home Constructions, a prominent residential and commercial property development firm in Hyderabad. His business interests also extend to cement and education, with a real-time net worth of Rs 18,330 crore according to Forbes.



Rameshwar Rao struggled to complete his school education and came to Hyderabad for further studies. In Hyderabad, he pursued his education in Homeopathy. After completing his studies, he started a homeopathic clinic in Dilsukhnagar. This was the time when the real estate business was booming in Hyderabad.

There was a huge demand for houses, and the land prices were increasing rapidly. He invested Rs 50,000 in a plot of land on a friend's advice. Three years later, he sold the land for Rs 1,50,000. This led him to leave his homeopathy practice and venture into real estate. In 1981, he founded the My Home Group, which has since grown into one of Hyderabad's largest real estate companies.

Rao holds a degree in Science and a Doctorate in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (DHMS). Initially, he launched My Home Constructions to develop commercial and residential properties. He has been at the helm of his cement company, Maha Cement, for nearly two decades and currently serves as the chairman of My Home Constructions. Today, the turnover of this company is Rs 4,000 crore.