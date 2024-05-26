IPL 2024 awards list: Who won Orange Cap, Purple Cap, most valuable player, emerging player and other awards?

KKR secured their third IPL title in a well-deserved fashion, showcasing exceptional cricket skills throughout the season. The final match was a one-sided affair, with Mitchell Starc leading the charge and living up to his high expectations from the auction. Kolkata Knight Riders displayed a clinical bowling performance, limiting Sunrisers Hyderabad to a mere 113 runs before effortlessly chasing down the target for victory.

The trio of Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19), and Harshit Rana (2/24) stood out as the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders, while SRH struggled to make an impact in the crucial match. With the conclusion of this thrilling IPL season, it is time to appreciate the exceptional individual performances that illuminated the tournament.

Here is an overview of the award recipients following the conclusion of the final match:

IPL 2024 champions – Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2024 runners-up - Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2024 runners-up Prize Money - INR 12.5 crore (SRH)

IPL 2024 winners Prize Money - INR 20 crore (KKR)

IPL 2024 Emerging player of the season – Nitish Reddy

IPL 2024 Punch.EV Electric Striker of the season – Jake Fraser - Mcgurk (Strike rate of 234.04)

IPL 2024 Angel One Super Sixes of the season - Abhishek Sharma (42 sixes)

IPL 2024 RuPay On-The-Go 4s of the seson - (64 fours)

IPL 2024 Perfect Catch of the Season – Ramandeep Singh

IPL 2024 Purple cap – Harshal Patel (24 wickets)

IPL 2024 Orange cap – Virat Kohli (741 runs)

IPL 2024 Most Valuable Player – Sunil Narine

IPL 2024 Fantasy Player of the season - Sunil Narine

IPL 2024 Final Player of the Match - Mitchell Starc

IPL 2024 Fairplay Award – Sunrisers Hyderabad (173 points)

