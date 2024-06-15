Meet star, who wanted to be IAS officer, was accused of plagiarism; now one of India’s highest-paid composers, charges…

Twitter
Meet Indian composer, who was accused of plagiarism, is now one of India's highest-paid music composers.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 07:23 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Pritam Chakraborty performing live
While many outsiders enter the entertainment industry to become an actor, there are several others, who also aspire to become musicians, score music for the film industry. One such composer, who once wanted to become an IAS officer, later became one of India’s biggest music composers.

The composer we are talking about left his college, degree in science to pursue a course in Sound Engineering in FTTI and just one song made him a star overnight. He is none other than Pritam Chakraborty. 

Pritam Chakraborty gained his early training in music from his father and learned to play the guitar while he was in school. He revealed in an interview that after pursuing his bachelor's degree in geology from Presidency College, he wanted to become an IAS officer and at the same time, he joined a band called Jotugriher Pakhi with his Presidency batchmates. 

He revealed that he decided that if he failed to clear the exam for IAS officer, he would take up a job in a bank. However, fate had different plans for him. He saw an advertisement for FTII, which had a course of Sound engineering. Since his parents were against him becoming a musician, he lied to his parents and he is going to do engineering. 

In the start of his career, he made ad jingles for various brands, worked with several budding artistes and later finally made his debut in Bollywood by composing music for the film Tere Liye. Though the songs were appreciated, the film failed. 

It was with his first solo composition came for the movie Dhoom which became a chartbuster in no time. The title track of the film broke geographic barriers becoming popular in pubs in the UK, USA, and East Asia. After this there was no looking back and he is now one of the most popular and one of India’s highest-paid composers. 

In his career of 23 years, Pritam Chakraborty has given several hits including his compositions for films like Gangster, Jannat, Kismat Konnection, Jab We Met, Race, Love Aaj Kal, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Cocktail, Brahmastra and more. If reports are to be believed, he has given 100 hits and in his career so far. 

However, what follows success is also some negativity and controversies. The music composer was accused of stealing songs. His first controversy came when the song ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’ was said to be copied from a Korean song. He was also accused of the same for his song Bulleya. However, this didn’t stop Pritam from reaching heights. 

According to reports, Pritam now charges up to Rs 5 crore per film for his music compositions and is considered to be one of the highest-paid music composers in India after Anirudh Ravichander, AR Rahman, and Ilayaraja.

