Best PCT For SARMs and Cycles To Keep Gains Revealed – Complete PCT After SARMs Guide

Let’s tell you exactly what the best post cycle therapy (PCT) options are, and how to use them successfully to protect your gains. Using PCT after SARMs cycles is pretty straightforward, but there are a few key questions you need to know the answers to.

For example, which PCT supplement do you use, and when? What’s the best PCT cycle to keep gains, so you don’t undo your hard work?

I’m going to cover everything you need to know in this quick guide right now, and if you want to check out the best PCT for SARMs, visit:

>>>>> Swisschems.com <<<<<

This Is Why SARMs Deplete Your Testosterone Levels

Selective androgen receptor modulators mimic testosterone to send signals in your body.

They selectively activate the androgen receptors in muscle and bone tissue. That’s why when using androgenic SARMs, you will grow larger and stronger muscle tissue.

The problem is that your body thinks it has excess testosterone floating around. So, it cuts back its own production. The higher the dose and longer the cycle, the more it cuts the production.

This can then knock-on to lowering levels of production of other key hormones such as LH, FSH, and IGF-

That’s why it’s essential that as soon as you feel the symptoms of testosterone drop, that you stop your SARMs cycle and head into a strong PCT regime.

These Are The SARMs Which Deplete Testosterone

Not all SARMs are androgenic. It can be confusing, because SARMs are literally androgenic, but it’s important to understand the not all related chemicals called SARMs are actually SARMs in the way they work. They are classed as them purely by the company selling them for marketing simplicity.

These are the main SARMs that you can use which do stimulate androgen receptors in muscle and bone tissue:

LGD-4033 Ligandrol

RAD-140 Testolone

S-23

S-4 Andarine

MK-2866 Ostarine

All of those SARMs can deplete your testosterone levels, but not all of them build muscle tone in the same way.

Some people claim Ostarine doesn’t have androgenic side effects, but at higher doses (above 50 mg) it certainly does. It also maintains muscle mass because of this, which is why it’s best for cutting, or using as part of the best PCT cycle to keep gains.

Andarine builds very hard and sculpted muscle tone, but doesn’t necessarily grow it much larger. It’s often used by bodybuilders just prior to a show because of its sculpting ability.

The other three are all big muscle builders. There will be some water weight in the muscle growth, but if you just want large growth that you tone up later, then they are the best SARMs to use.

These Are The SARMs Which Don’t Deplete Testosterone

The great news is that some SARMs aren’t SARMs at all. You can use them at higher doses and not affect your testosterone levels at all.

It’s possible to bulk and cut using these chemicals which are not SARMs at all:

YK-11 Myostatin

MK-677 Ibutamoren

SR-9009 Stenabolic

GW-501516 Cardarine

Cardarine and Stenabolic are energy providers. They don’t build muscle tone, but they do increase the amount of available energy you have to burn.

Ibutamoren provokes high levels of HGH, and an increased appetite. That combination can dramatically increase muscle tone, but you have to watch the weight gain.

YK-11 is more like a steroid in some ways. It’s effects are general across the body, in that it inhibits the action of something called myostatin that helps to regulate and even-out muscle development. By lowering its effects, muscle growth is much more rapid and large, but can be uneven across the body.

Also note that at high doses, YK-11 has been observed to affect testosterone levels in some people, and is suspected to be at least a partial agonist of the androgen receptor.

Creating A Balanced SARMs Stack Is The Key To Minimizing Testosterone Problems

So look guys, if you want to master PCT after SARMs use, then you have to master the SARMs stacks you use in the first place.

The key to doing this is to ensure a balance between androgenic and non-androgenic SARMs.

For me, it would mean using one androgenic chemical and one non-androgenic chemical for bulking, and underpinning it with an energy builder.

Also, especially if you’re new, keep the androgenic dose moderate. Check up on the recommended dosage ranges, and be conservative.

Post Cycle Therapy Supplements Explained

I’m now going to talk you through the main PCT supplement you can use, and how you can use them together to create the best post cycle therapy regime.

1. Nolvadex is a SERM - selective estrogen receptor modulator - that works in the opposite way to SARMs. Nolvadex is a brand name, and the generic chemical is tamoxifen.

It targets estrogen receptors, which include those in breast tissue, competing at those sites so that estrogen cannot bind to the receptors. In addition, it can also elevate production levels of key hormones such as FSH, LH and GnRH.

2. Clomid is also a SERM, but it’s far more aggressive initially than Nolvadex. Strangely, it’s been found that Clomid is stronger initially, but Nolvadex becomes stronger with repeated use of several weeks. That’s why I recommend using Clomid for the first week, and then switching to Nolvadex.

Clomid works pretty much the same way as Nolvadex, but isn’t quite as good binding to estrogen receptors in breast tissue. But it can aggressively spike levels of FSH and LH which can really help your testosterone levels to bounce back and increase muscle growth.

3. Raloxifene is a more modern SERM. It’s mild, and won’t work as quickly or aggressively. But it can work well for lower levels of testosterone drop. It’s also been found be best for binding to estrogen receptors in breast tissue, making it a good choice if you suspect gyno symptoms.

4. Anastrozole is an aromatase inhibitor, and it works basically the same as several other similar AI medications. It works by blocking the conversion of testosterone into estrogen via an enzyme called aromatase. So using one stops the feeding of estrogen levels and the breaking down of testosterone levels, giving testosterone time to become dominant again.

When Do I Start PCT – How To Spot The Symptoms Of Low Testosterone

Although you may not feel all of these symptoms, it should be pretty clear that you are starting to suffer from some of the symptoms of low testosterone:

Low energy levels

Low mood or depression

Muscle development progress stalls

Low sexual desire and performance ability

Lower determination

Constant tiredness

Comfort food hunger

Needing to sleep in the afternoon

Harder to complete workouts

Everything in life feels struggle

The best way to know if you are struggling with testosterone levels is to do blood work. If you’re new to SARMs, if it’s your first or second cycle, then for crying out loud have blood work done before and after the cycle, or as soon as you feel the symptoms, as then you’ll know how your body is responding and what it’s baseline is.

I do not advise you start PCT on cycle, or keep pushing things after failing symptoms. You’re just creating more problems for your body, and it can lead in some cases to total testosterone shutdown which never returns.

>>>>> Click Here To Buy PCT Supplements<<<<<

How To Use PCT After SARMs Use

Either your SARMs cycle has finished as planned, or you have stopped it early, and it’s now time to hit the PCT to bounce your testosterone levels back up to normal levels, or even beyond normal levels.

Using PCT after SARMs is not an exact science, and you have to listen to your body and use the knowledge I’m giving you here.

Let’s talk you through some of the key points:

If you’ve got really bad levels of testosterone drop, then use Clomid from minute one. If you feel some of the symptoms but they are not overwhelming, then go for Nolvadex instead. Never use Clomid for more than your initial week. Dose at up to 100 mg (more typically 75 mg) for the first day or two, then drop it down by 25 mg for a couple of days, and then by another 25 mg to complete the week. If you use Nolvadex from the start, doses of 75 mg or higher can be used for the first few days, and then taper down in the same way as for Clomid, to try and finish your initial week on around 50 mg, or even 25 mg if you feel good. If you use Clomid for the first week, then switch to Nolvadex for week two and then onwards. You have to listen to your body, but doses around 50 mg during week two, and then down to 25 mg the rest of your PCT duration, are typical. A very small dose of an aromatase inhibitor alongside the SERM can work wonders to dampen down estrogen production levels. If you are using anastrozole 0.5 mg tablets, then one quarter of a tablet every three or four days, starting on day one, is usually enough to halve your estrogen levels within a few days.

If you listen your body, back it up with blood work, and use the right combo of PCT supplements, then most people will bounce testosterone levels back in around three or four weeks. Others may take up to 6 weeks, but three or four weeks is typical.

What’s The Best PCT Cycle To Keep Gains?

There’s no such thing as a best PC cycle to keep gains, it’s all just about timing things to minimize the time your natural testosterone production is low.

The quicker you bounce it back post cycle, the more gains you will keep. That’s why I don’t advocate pushing the cycle when you know you’ve got low testosterone symptoms.

The best PCT cycle to keep your gains will be hitting things hard for the first week, maybe using the Clomid with anastrozole, and tapering down as quickly as possible after that using Nolvadex to allow your body to work at natural levels.

The other thing you can do, but only do this if you’re experienced, is to use low doses of Ostarine post cycle as part of your PCT regime.

Only do it for the first two weeks maximum. And only use Ostarine at doses of 30 mg or less, maybe even as low as 15 mg.

This will be enough to protect your muscle mass even with very low testosterone levels. But because Ostarine can also be mildly androgenic, you really have to watch this, and you shouldn’t be doing it every time.

Should You Use PCT On Cycle?

Personally, I wouldn’t use PCT on cycle. As I’ve already recommended, stop your cycle early. It’s a sign you can’t cope with the dose of SARMs you are taking.

Learn from the problem, by changing the doses, or stacking less androgenic SARMs, so you don’t have to think about PCT on cycle again. Everyone suffers drop, but it’s really bad within 4 or 5 weeks, then you’re doing something wrong.

Some people say you can raise your testosterone levels which helps push the SARMs in your body harder by doing PCT on cycle. Although this is true, your body is fighting against two opposite forces, and it can make you feel absolutely awful and cause unknown long-term problems.

If you’re really hellbent on doing it, then I would stick with a very low dose of Nolvadex for no longer than a week or two.

But the real takeaway for using PCT on cycle is that if you feel you have to because of testosterone drop symptoms, then your doses are too high, or your cycle is too long. That’s what you need to adjust, not just continually firefight by using PCT supplements.

Problems & Side Effects With PCT Supplements

PCT supplements were never designed for use by guys who are bodybuilding with SARMs. They were mostly made to help females with things like osteoporosis, minimizing the return of cancer symptoms, and fertility.

Although the best PCT supplement in your first week to really try and raise key hormone levels and bounce back testosterone production is Clomid, it also brings the worst side effects. They can be unmanageable for some people.

Nolvadex is the best all round option. Doses up to 100 mg, but more typically 75 mg per day in the first week, are tolerable for most guys.

If you’re using Clomid, remember that its effects taper down faster than Nolvadex, which actually increases its effects. That’s why I always recommend Nolvadex only, or Clomid just for the first week.

If you’ve got gyno symptoms, Nolvadex is better because it works with a higher affinity on the estrogen receptors in breast tissue than Clomid. But raloxifene is better than Nolvadex for this.

Be very careful using aromatase inhibitors, because if the dose is too strong, then it can create very low levels of estrogen. You may not be aware, but you need estrogen as a man for things like sexual performance, strong bones and muscles, and happiness. It’s not just the female hormone.

But a moderate dose of an aromatase inhibitor, especially just in the first week or two, can really help to hammer down those estrogen levels to a manageable size.

Overall, to minimize the side effects and problems of using all these supplements, you should use high doses for very short periods of time, and taper down as quickly as possible.

On top of that, the combos work best. Clomid followed by Nolvadex, and maybe underpinned with a very small dose of aromatase inhibitor for the first 1-2 weeks as well.

In summary:

Only use Clomid for the first week

Nolvadex is the best all round post cycle therapy supplement

Raloxifene is best for gyno symptoms

Aromatase inhibitors can help to dramatically lower estrogen levels

Always have blood work done to understand how your body works and responds

Always end a cycle early rather than doing PCT on cycle

The best PC cycle to keep gains is to start it early and aggressively

Where To Buy The Best PCT For SARMs

It’s always surprise me that most of the companies who sell SARMs don’t also sell generic PCT supplements like the ones we’ve discussed here.

The best post cycle therapy supplements actually only available from a very small number of companies nowadays. For me, best of the bunch right now is Swiss Chems.

Here’s what you can get from Swiss Chems:

1200 mg of Tamoxifen (generic Nolvadex) with each capsule dosed at 20 mg, will cost $81.95.

1500 mg of clomiphene (generic Clomid) with each capsule dosed at 25 mg, costs $69.95.

60 capsules of anastrozole (generic) each dosed at 0.5 mg, will cost you just $63.95 right now.

Remember with the anastrozole, I’m telling you to take only ¼ of a tablet every three or four days, so one container of pills is going to last you many SARMs cycles, in fact you’ll probably never need to buy another batch.

So as you can see, it’s actually very affordable to get high purity, high-quality generic Nolvadex, Clomid, and anastrozole, directly from Swiss Chems.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)