IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to lift third IPL title

The Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over the SunRisers Hyderabad in the final match of the IPL 2024.

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third Indian Premier League title by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the IPL 2024 final. KKR displayed a dominant performance, swiftly chasing down a modest total of 114 runs. Despite an early setback with the dismissal of Sunil Narine by Pat Cummins in the second over, KKR managed to score 72 runs in the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer shone once again in the playoffs, achieving a half-century, his second of the season.

The pacers of the Kolkata Knight Riders proved to be formidable against the Sunrisers Hyderabad's top order, restricting them to a mere 113 runs in the final. Mitchell Starc set the tone by dismissing Abhishek Sharma in the opening over, followed by Vaibhav Arora claiming the wicket of Travis Head. Starc continued his impressive performance by removing Rahul Tripathi, while Harshit Rana made an impact by dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy in his first over.

In the lead-up to the final, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.