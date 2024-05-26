Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan hugs, kisses Gauri Khan after KKR beats SRH in IPL final, internet is fan of adorable celebration

IPL 2024: SRH owner Kavya Maran in tears after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Hyderabad to lift 3rd IPL title

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to lift third IPL title

Ali Fazal calls out FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic Grand Prix win at Cannes 2024: 'Please don't'

Cyclone Remal: Landfall process begins over coastal Bengal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan hugs, kisses Gauri Khan after KKR beats SRH in IPL final, internet is fan of adorable celebration

IPL 2024: SRH owner Kavya Maran in tears after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Hyderabad to lift 3rd IPL title

Ali Fazal calls out FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic Grand Prix win at Cannes 2024: 'Please don't'

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL final

Diabetes: Bedtime habits to reduce blood sugar levels instantly

Only 283 Hindus live in world's richest country

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Ali Fazal calls out FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic Grand Prix win at Cannes 2024: 'Please don't'

Shah Rukh Khan sports mask in first public appearance post health scare; joins Gauri to cheer for KKR at IPL final

Meet actor, who was dropped from first film after heroine refused to work with him, had 15 flops in 10 years, is now...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to lift third IPL title

The Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over the SunRisers Hyderabad in the final match of the IPL 2024.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 26, 2024, 10:37 PM IST

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to lift third IPL title
Courtesy: X@IPL
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third Indian Premier League title by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the IPL 2024 final. KKR displayed a dominant performance, swiftly chasing down a modest total of 114 runs. Despite an early setback with the dismissal of Sunil Narine by Pat Cummins in the second over, KKR managed to score 72 runs in the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer shone once again in the playoffs, achieving a half-century, his second of the season.

The pacers of the Kolkata Knight Riders proved to be formidable against the Sunrisers Hyderabad's top order, restricting them to a mere 113 runs in the final. Mitchell Starc set the tone by dismissing Abhishek Sharma in the opening over, followed by Vaibhav Arora claiming the wicket of Travis Head. Starc continued his impressive performance by removing Rahul Tripathi, while Harshit Rana made an impact by dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy in his first over.

In the lead-up to the final, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar who faced casting couch at 17, was asked to 'compromise', wear a bikini for shoot, she is now..

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

Meghalaya Board Result 2024 DECLARED: MBOSE HSSLC Arts results available at megresults.nic.in, direct link here

Meet brothers who began as shopkeepers, bought Vijay Mallya's sinking company, built it into Rs 68000 firm, net worth...

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 31035 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 23250 crore net worth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement