Meet woman, billionaire’s daughter who is heiress to Rs 23000 crore empire, started million-dollar firm, net worth is...

Aliya Modi graduated from Brandeis University in Boston, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Art History. She pursued her Masters in Architectural Interior Design from the Inchbald School of Design in London.

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Everybody is interested in the lives of billionaires so let's talk about the daughter of one such billionaire, Aliya Modi.

Her father, Lalit Modi, a former IPL chairman and a billionaire entrepreneur who is now a fugitive, was married to Minal Modi in 1991. The couple have two kids– Ruchir Modi and Aliya Modi. Aliya was born in 1993 and their son Ruchir was born in 1994. Minal Modi died due to cancer in 2018.

Aliya Modi graduated from Brandeis University in Boston, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Art History. She pursued her Masters in Architectural Interior Design from the Inchbald School of Design in London.

Aliya is the founder, CEO of AMRM International Consultants Ltd, a London-based interior design company that also offers design consultancy. She worked for Dara Huang’s avant-garde architecture firm, Design Haus Liberty, which is based in London and Hong Kong, for two years prior to establishing her own company. According to reports, AMRM Consultants is worth over USD 1 million or Rs 8.3 crore.

Meanwhile, her brother Ruchir Modi is one of India’s youngest renowned entrepreneurs and owns various successful businesses in India. Ruchir Modi is the director of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Modi Enterprises, KK Modi Group, and Modicare. He is also the founder and CEO the Modi Ventures.

While the net worth of their father Lalit Modi is estimated to be around Rs 4,555 crore (approximately $570 million) as of July 2022.

His business empire Modi Enterprises is worth over USD 2.8 billion (Rs 23,450 crore). Also, it is estimated that Aliya Modi has a massive net worth of over USD 5 million dollars (Rs 41 crore).

 

