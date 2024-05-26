Shah Rukh Khan hugs crying Suhana, celebrates with AbRam, Aryan as KKR wins IPL 2024, fans say 'most beautiful moment'

After Kolkata Knight Riders won IPL 2024, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the victory with his family members, and netizens are feeling emotional to see the reaction of SRK's bonding with his kids.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL for the third time. This year, KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 25. After the big win, King Khan celebrated the moment with Gauri Khan and three children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan.

Then, Shah Rukh was seen hugging an emotional Suhana Khan, who couldn't control her tears while saying "I'm so happy," to the actor. He gave a tight hug to Suhana, and then AbRam also joined, and SRK also gave him a hug. Later, Aryan appeared and he also gave him a quick hug to papa. This video went viral, and it left SRK's fans emotional.

Several fans of the actor called it the 'best moment', 'most beautiful' from the evening. A fan wrote, "This is the most beautiful image today. @iamsrk hugging his children #Suhana and #AbRam. I feel like crying I'm so emotional." Another fan wrote, "In the end, all smiles matter." One of the fans wrote, "Suhana - 'Are you happy' Megastar @iamsrk smiles, nods, and then hugs her. What a moment." A netizen wrote, "Today it will be difficult to hold back the tears. The support from the whole family for @iamsrk on this day is breathtaking with so much emotion." Another netizen wrote, "Yeh hai aaj ka sabse best moment. @iamsrk, Suhana, AbRam & Aryan sab kitne khush hai aaj."

Shah Rukh Khan came to Chennai to witness the epic match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This marked his first appearance days after he was hospitalised for heat stroke and dehydration. For the unversed, SRK was rushed to KD Hospital on May 22 after he suffered heat stroke and dehydration. A day later, SRK's co-star, close friend, and KKR's co-owner Juhi Chawla told News18 that the actor would attend the IPL 2024 final. She said, "Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals."

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy-drama Dunki. Reportedly, he will next be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Suhana in Sujoy Ghosh-directed King.

Read: Made in Rs 1 crore, this classic was shot in 40 days, director made film to battle depression, movie inspired 6 remakes