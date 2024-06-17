Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT JEE, NEET at 17 in first attempt, is class 12 topper, he wants to become..

48248 students have cleared the JEE Advanced 2024 exam so far this year. Avik Das is among them and among the highest scorers in the IIT Guwahati zone. With a score of 307/360 in JEE Advanced 2024, he achieved the 69th spot in all of India. In addition to dominating JEE Advanced, the 17-year-old also aced NEET UG and WBJEE 2024. He placed sixth in the West Bengal JEE and received a score of 705, out of 720, in the NEET UG.

Avik wants to pursue a career as astrophysicist. He wishes to enrol in the Indian Institute of Science's BS-MS in Physics programme in order to do this (IISc). Avik Das claims that he has been fascinated by stars, galaxies, black holes, supernovae, and other celestial things since he was a little boy. In class five, he began reading the works of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking. He was motivated to become an astrophysicist by this.

Avik said, “I aspire to become an astrophysicist and have secured admission in IISc for a Bachelor of Science. Excelling in both the JEE and NEET was crucial for achieving this goal, and I am happy to have succeeded in both."

Originating from the little Bengali village of Alipurduar, he went to Alipurduar McWilliam High School, where he received a 99.2% score and ranked first in the WB state board for Class 12. He placed fourth on the WB state board in Class 10. Avik chose online JEE tutoring from Allen Digital since he claims he did not receive any effective coaching for JEE or NEET. He performed extensive self-study in addition to instructing. Approximately ten hours a day used to be spent on his studies. He said, “Preparing for these competitive exams is a marathon, and studying from home ensured that I stayed mentally refreshed. For me, studying is about gaining knowledge, not just securing good marks," as reported by News18.

Pradeep Kumar Das, Avik Das's father, is a maths and science teacher at a public high school. He claims that Avik enjoys reading books far more than the required reading. He constantly brought Avik whichever book he asked for. The individual reports that Avik made the decision to pursue a career in Astrophysics and get admission to IISc during his 10th grade year. Avik's mum stays at home.



Regarding his JEE Advanced and NEET UG preparation, he states that his approach has been to practise often and evaluate his errors. He emphasised that having excellent preparation in maths, chemistry, and physics is essential to getting good grades. He thinks that comprehension of the ideas is more important than memorization.

According to Avik, a candidate's mental state suffers over the two years of JEE preparation. It is crucial that you maintain your composure during the test. When things are tough, the family steps forward to lend a hand. My mum gave me a lot of encouragement during this trip.