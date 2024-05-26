Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024 Final KKR vs SRH: How much prize money winner and runners-up will get?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 26, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

The upcoming IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday will not only determine the champion of the tournament but also the recipient of a substantial cash prize. The IPL offers the highest prize money among franchise cricket tournaments worldwide, with the winners of the 2024 season expected to receive a minimum of Rs 20 crore, mirroring the prize awarded to Chennai Super Kings in the previous year.

In addition to the significant prize for the champions, the runners-up can expect to receive a substantial Rs 13 crore, consistent with the prize money awarded in the previous season. The total prize purse for teams in IPL 2023 amounted to Rs 46.5 crore, with the third-place team receiving Rs 7 crore and the fourth-place team earning Rs 6.5 crore.

This prize distribution structure was also maintained in the 2022 season.

The winners of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the IPL can each earn a prize of Rs 15 lakh, as was the case in the previous year. Additionally, the Emerging Player of the Tournament has the opportunity to receive a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh, while the Most Valuable Player of the Season may be awarded Rs 12 lakh. Other prestigious awards presented at the end of the season include Power Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, and Game Changer of the Season, with prize money amounts of Rs 15 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 12 lakh, respectively.

Furthermore, following each match in the IPL 2024, six additional awards are distributed in addition to the player of the match award, each accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

