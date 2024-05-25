Watch: Rohit Sharma-led first batch of Indian players depart for US ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

The initial group of Indian players, including captain Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and top-ranked T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav, departed for the United States in preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, set to commence on June 1.

Among those seen at the Mumbai airport were not only skipper Rohit, Bumrah, and Suryakumar, but also head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, batsman Shubman Gill, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, pacers Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Khaleel Ahmed, as well as spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

VIDEO | Visuals of Indian cricket team leaving for USA from Mumbai for the upcoming T20I World Cup.



The T20I World Cup 2024 will be jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies from June 2 to June 29. The Indian cricket team will begin its campaign against Ireland from June 5.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal recently concluded their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with Rajasthan Royals (RR) after a defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh is gearing up for the IPL final against SRH on Sunday in Chennai. Notably, star batter Virat Kohli, whose team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was eliminated by RR on Friday, has yet to join the team.

India's T20 World Cup journey kicks off on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for June 9, followed by matches against tournament co-hosts USA on June 12 and Canada on June 15 to conclude their Group A fixtures.

The Indian team is determined to break their ICC trophy drought, with their last victory coming in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Despite several close calls, including reaching the finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, as well as the T20 World Cup final in 2014, India has yet to secure a major ICC title.

India is aiming to claim their first T20 World Cup title since their triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. In the previous edition held in Australia in 2022, India suffered a defeat to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals. The team is now focused on making a strong comeback and clinching the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.

