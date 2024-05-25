KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for IPL 2024 Final to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. The stakes are high as the winner of this match will be crowned the champion. KKR is aiming for their third title win, while SRH is looking to secure their second championship victory.

In their 27 previous encounters in the IPL, Kolkata has emerged victorious in 18 matches against Hyderabad's 9 wins. Kolkata's highest total against Hyderabad stands at 208, while SRH's highest total against KKR is 228.

This season, these two teams have faced each other twice already. Despite their efforts, Hyderabad has yet to secure a victory against Kolkata in IPL 2024. They suffered a narrow defeat in the league match by 4 runs and a more significant loss in Qualifier 1 by 8 wickets.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated KKR vs SRH match is set to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between KKR and SRH live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

Chepauk is renowned for its slow pitch, which typically favors spinners and slower bowlers. It is uncommon, however, for the venue to witness high-scoring games.

During the recent match held at Chepauk (Qualifier 2), Sunrisers Hyderabad's spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma dominated the middle order of Rajasthan Royals, accounting for 5 out of the 7 wickets taken. Their exceptional performance showcased the effectiveness of spin bowling on this challenging pitch.

Weather report

The temperature in Chennai during the match is expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 66%, according to AccuWeather. There is a slight 3% chance of rain.

Predicted playing XIs

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

