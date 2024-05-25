Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Kamaal R Khan reveals his one kidney is damaged, can't see from one eye; netizens wish for his speedy recovery

Reliance Industries to transfer unclaimed shares to government by this date; Know steps to check and claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Pat Cummins eyes another title as Sunrisers Hyderabad face KKR in final

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

Herbs to lower blood pressure instantly

Diabetes: Warning signs of high blood sugar that appear on skin

Famous Indian dishes that originated abroad

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

HomeCricket

Cricket

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for IPL 2024 Final to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 25, 2024, 09:17 PM IST

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai. The stakes are high as the winner of this match will be crowned the champion. KKR is aiming for their third title win, while SRH is looking to secure their second championship victory.

    In their 27 previous encounters in the IPL, Kolkata has emerged victorious in 18 matches against Hyderabad's 9 wins. Kolkata's highest total against Hyderabad stands at 208, while SRH's highest total against KKR is 228.

    This season, these two teams have faced each other twice already. Despite their efforts, Hyderabad has yet to secure a victory against Kolkata in IPL 2024. They suffered a narrow defeat in the league match by 4 runs and a more significant loss in Qualifier 1 by 8 wickets.

    Live Streaming Details

    The highly anticipated KKR vs SRH match is set to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

    Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between KKR and SRH live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

    Pitch report

    Chepauk is renowned for its slow pitch, which typically favors spinners and slower bowlers. It is uncommon, however, for the venue to witness high-scoring games.

    During the recent match held at Chepauk (Qualifier 2), Sunrisers Hyderabad's spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma dominated the middle order of Rajasthan Royals, accounting for 5 out of the 7 wickets taken. Their exceptional performance showcased the effectiveness of spin bowling on this challenging pitch.

    Weather report

    The temperature in Chennai during the match is expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 66%, according to AccuWeather. There is a slight 3% chance of rain.

    Predicted playing XIs

    SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

    KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

    Also read| Shikhar Dhawan set to marry Mithali Raj? Here's what India star batter says

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet actress, who quit acting, said character artistes are 'treated like animals', returned with 2 hit shows, is now...

    Avneet Kaur's gesture of respect for Cannes red carpet impresses netizens: 'Khud ko true Indian saabit kiya'

    This star, Miss India winner, worked with Aishwarya Rai, was blackmailed by married businessman, later found dead in...

    Most expensive property in Burj Khalifa district sold at whopping amount, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: What is Form 17C and why is EC against disclosing voter turnout data?

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement