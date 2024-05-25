Twitter
Shikhar Dhawan set to marry Mithali Raj? Here's what India star batter says

Mithali is currently serving as the mentor for the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 25, 2024, 08:36 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan set to marry Mithali Raj? Here's what India star batter says
Experienced Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a humorous anecdote that left his fans amused. The talented left-handed batsman disclosed that there were once rumors circulating about his supposed marriage to the legendary Mithali Raj. Mithali, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport, currently holds the record for the most runs scored in Women's One Day Internationals. Her last appearance for the Indian national team was during the 2022 World Cup match against South Africa in Christchurch.

Mithali is currently serving as the mentor for the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL), while Dhawan most recently represented PBKS in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan shared this amusing tidbit about the rumors involving Mithali during an interview on Jio Cinema's show 'Dhawan Karenge.'

"I heard that I was getting married to Mithali Raj," the opening batter said in show on Jio Cinema, Dhawan Karenge.

Shikhar Dhawan, renowned as one of India's premier opening batsmen, has faced public scrutiny regarding his personal struggles. His path has been marred by challenges and turmoil, ultimately resulting in a contentious divorce from Ayesha Mukherjee in the previous year, which was mutually agreed upon. 

In October 2023, the Family Court of Delhi finalized the divorce, citing cruelty as the main reason for ending their 11-year marriage. It was reported that Dhawan and Ayesha had been living separately since August 8, 2020.

Despite these challenges, Dhawan has not yet been able to obtain custody of his son, Zoravar, who currently resides in Melbourne with his mother and is an Australian citizen. Dhawan, known for his cheerful demeanor, often expresses how deeply he misses his son amidst the emotional turmoil. The Indian cricketer is currently not part of the international cricket scene and his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was cut short due to injury concerns. Despite facing setbacks in his career, particularly in recent years, the experienced opener remains optimistic in his approach to life.

