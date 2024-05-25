Twitter
IPL 2024 closing ceremony: Performers, time, date, live streaming - All you need to know

KKR and SRH will compete in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the coveted title.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 25, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

IPL 2024 closing ceremony: Performers, time, date, live streaming - All you need to know
Courtesy: X@IPL
The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing its conclusion, with just two teams left standing after a series of thrilling matches among the 10 participants. The Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will compete in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26 for the coveted title.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders have displayed exceptional performances throughout the tournament, securing their spot in the final as the first team to do so. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, earning their place in the final showdown. The clash between these two formidable teams promises to be a thrilling and intense battle for IPL supremacy.

The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 was a spectacular event to behold. Renowned celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, and many others graced the occasion to inaugurate the 17th edition of the tournament.

IPL 2024 closing ceremony date and venue

The IPL 2024 closing ceremony is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 26th at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Performers and time

The IPL 2024 closing ceremony is scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. IST, featuring the renowned American band Imagine Dragons. The band is set to electrify the stage at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Live Streaming details

The IPL 2024 closing ceremony will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels. Viewers can also watch the live stream of the event on the JioCinema app and website.

