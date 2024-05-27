Rajkot Game Zone Fire: Gujarat Police And Vadodara Chief Fire Officer In Action After Massive Fire

Rajkot Gaming Zone: A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on May 25 evening resulting in the loss of lives including children. PM Modi extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. Chief Fire Officer, Parth Brahmbhatt says, "After the fire incident in Rajkot yesterday, all the game zones in Vadodara were inspected...all were checked...all the game zones in Vadodara are safe...these game zones will remain closed until any other order comes from the Gujarat government..." On TRP Gaming Zone firing incident in Rajkot, Raju Bhargava, Police Commissioner, Rajkot says, "A proposal has been sent to the Home Department to appoint a special PP (Public Prosecutor) and also the SIT team formed by the Gujarat government will give their report and after that, we will take further action. It is being investigated whether they had FIR NOC or not...Both the arrested accused will be produced in the court tomorrow."