Meet Pakistan's richest beggar, who has insurance of Rs 10000000, his bank balance is…

The economy of Pakistan is deteriorating daily. Currently, people in the neighbouring countries are paying exorbitant prices for basic necessities as inflation is at its highest point. The government of Pakistan must borrow money from foreign nations in order to pay down its debt. However, amid high inflation, there is a beggar in underdeveloped Pakistan whose earnings would astound you. Who is that "rich beggar"?

You might not be aware of Pakistan's wealthy beggar, known as the Ambani of Pakistan. His property is measured in crores rather than thousands of lakhs. In addition to enrolling his kids in a large school, he has insured them for a total of Rs 1 crore.

Shaukat is the name of Pakistan's wealthy panhandler, according to the news station ARY in Pakistan. He resides in the Punjab province of Pakistan's city of Multan. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan's top tax collecting agency, reports that in October 2021 Shaukat the beggar had 1.7 million in his bank account. He begs for Rs 1,000 every day.

His kids attend Multan City's most expensive school in Pakistan. The wealthy beggar has insured his children for one crore Pakistani rupees. Additionally, he has frequently made posts on social media regarding his financial status.