Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'EVM standalone system, no need for OTP to...': Poll official on EVM hacking charge

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, his sister welcomes actress in family, shares their photo with heart

Meet man who once drove auto rickshaw, now owns Rs 800 crore company, his business is…

Meet Pakistan's richest beggar, who has insurance of Rs 10000000, his bank balance is…

Ratan Tata's TCS faces massive penalty, asked to pay Rs 1600 crore for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, his sister welcomes actress in family, shares their photo with heart

Meet Pakistan's richest beggar, who has insurance of Rs 10000000, his bank balance is…

Ratan Tata's TCS faces massive penalty, asked to pay Rs 1600 crore for...

This Indian language reads the same forward and backward

Reasons to avoid drinking refrigerated water

6 most expensive degrees in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, his sister welcomes actress in family, shares their photo with heart

'I don't take any bull****': Anurag Kashyap reacts to surge of entourage cost; blames producers, actors' agencies for...

Watch: Aamir Khan breaks down, sings Babul Ki Duwayein Leti Ja in unseen video from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Pakistan's richest beggar, who has insurance of Rs 10000000, his bank balance is…

You might not be aware of Pakistan's wealthy beggar, known as the Ambani of Pakistan.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 09:12 PM IST

Meet Pakistan's richest beggar, who has insurance of Rs 10000000, his bank balance is…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The economy of Pakistan is deteriorating daily. Currently, people in the neighbouring countries are paying exorbitant prices for basic necessities as inflation is at its highest point. The government of Pakistan must borrow money from foreign nations in order to pay down its debt. However, amid high inflation, there is a beggar in underdeveloped Pakistan whose earnings would astound you. Who is that "rich beggar"?  

    You might not be aware of Pakistan's wealthy beggar, known as the Ambani of Pakistan. His property is measured in crores rather than thousands of lakhs. In addition to enrolling his kids in a large school, he has insured them for a total of Rs 1 crore. 

    Shaukat is the name of Pakistan's wealthy panhandler, according to the news station ARY in Pakistan. He resides in the Punjab province of Pakistan's city of Multan. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan's top tax collecting agency, reports that in October 2021 Shaukat the beggar had 1.7 million in his bank account. He begs for Rs 1,000 every day.

     His kids attend Multan City's most expensive school in Pakistan. The wealthy beggar has insured his children for one crore Pakistani rupees. Additionally, he has frequently made posts on social media regarding his financial status. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Priyanka Gandhi on NEET 'irregularities' row, says ‘BJP attacking dreams of youth...’

    PM Modi to flag off 2 new Vande Bharat trains on this date, check route, timetable, and other details

    From Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani to Jyotiraditya Scindia: Meet richest ministers in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

    'Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit': PM Modi on his Italy visit, emplanes for Delhi

    Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in these states, check detailed forecast here

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

    In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

    How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

    In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

    Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement