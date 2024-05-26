Twitter
IPL 2024: SRH owner Kavya Maran in tears after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Hyderabad to lift 3rd IPL title

Shah Rukh Khan hugs crying Suhana, celebrates with AbRam, Aryan as KKR wins IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to lift third IPL title

Ali Fazal slams FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic win at Cannes after filing FIR against her

Bollywood

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan hugs, kisses Gauri Khan after KKR beats SRH in IPL final, internet is fan of adorable celebration

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrated their team KKR's IPL 2024 win against SRH in Chennai.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 26, 2024, 11:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

As Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders won its third IPL title defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 IPL final at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 25, King Khan celebrated with his wife Gauri Khan and three children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan.

Now, a video has went viral showing Shah Rukh hugging and giving a forehead kiss to Gauri Khan as they emotionally celebrate KKR's victory. The clip was shared by several SRK fan clubs on social media. Their adorable celebration is being loved by fans, who can't stop cheering for the lovely couple.

Talking about the 2024 IPL Final, it was an easy victory for KKR as they first took all the 10 wickets of SRH within 19 overs at the score of 113, and easily chased the target in 11 overs with the loss of 2 wickets. For Kolkata, Andre Russell took the maximum three wickets and Venkatesh Iyer scored the maximum runs of 52 off just 26 balls.

It is the third IPL victory for KKR as they have previously won the championship in 2012 and 2014 also. In 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final by 5 wickets and in 2014, KKR defeated Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings, PBKS) by 3 wickets. That means, KKR has won all its three IPL titles while chasing the target in the final match.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy-drama Dunki. Though it isn't officially announced yet, he will next be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Suhana in Sujoy Ghosh-directed King. He also has Pathaan 2 in his pipeline.

READ | Meet Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Mithun's heroine, who started working at 14, quit acting at peak of her career, is now...

