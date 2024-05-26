Twitter
India

Faridabad Jewar Expressway: Ballabgarh to Jewar Airport in 15 minutes, check distance, route, completion date

The six-lane expressway is already underway construction and is likely be completed by June 2025.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 26, 2024, 04:18 PM IST

Faridabad Jewar Expressway: Ballabgarh to Jewar Airport in 15 minutes, check distance, route, completion date
Representational image
Connectivity in Delhi NCR has been expanding with Metro, bus, and several expressways. With this, travel time has been reduced significantly. With the upcoming Jewar Airport in Noida, people in Delhi NCR will have another option besides, Delhi Airport. The government has been constructing new expressways and highways to connect cities. One such expressway is Faridabad Jewar Expressway, which will connect Ballabgarh to Jewar Airport in 15 minutes. Currently, it takes around 2 hours to complete the journey between the two points.

The new expressway will be of 6 lanes and it will reduce the distance from 90 km to just 31 km. The construction work is already underway and the Rs 2414.67 crore project is likely be completed by June 2025. The work on the expressway was started in June 2023.

Faridabad to Jewar Airport route:

The proposed 31.425 km expressway will originate from the Link Road junction on the Delhi Mumbai Express near Sector 65 in Faridabad. It will provide a direct link to Jewar Airport. Around 22 km stretch will fall within Haryana and the remaining 9 km in Uttar Pradesh. It will start in Dayanatpur (near Jewar) and pass through Vallabhnagar, Karauli Bangar, Farida Bangar, Amarpur and Jhuppa in UP and connect to villages like Bahpur, Kalan, and Mohana in Haryana.

