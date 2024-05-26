Twitter
Cyclone Remal expected to make landfall in West Bengal tonight, several flights, trains cancelled, check latest update

The cyclone is forecasted to bring extremely heavy rainfall to the coastal districts of West Bengal

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 26, 2024, 03:18 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Cyclone 'Remal' has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall between the West Bengal and Bangladesh coast by Sunday midnight. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the storm will bring maximum sustained winds of 110-120 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 135 km/h.

The cyclone is forecasted to bring extremely heavy rainfall to the coastal districts of West Bengal, with Kolkata and surrounding areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rain. Moving northwards, Cyclone Remal is expected to intensify further and make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, near the southwest of Mongla port.

Originating from a low-pressure system over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Remal is projected to strengthen further. The IMD has issued warnings of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surges, with current warnings in effect until May 28.

West Bengal's coastal districts are on high alert for extremely heavy rainfall on May 26 and 27, while north Odisha will see heavy to very heavy rainfall. 

Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors during the warning period. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on high alert, with teams ready for any emergency. 

As a precaution, Kolkata airport will suspend flight operations for 21 hours starting from noon on May 26 to 9:00 AM on May 27. Several local trains in the Sealdah and Howrah divisions have been cancelled, and the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata will halt cargo and container handling for 12 hours starting Sunday evening.

