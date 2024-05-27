IPL 2024 Final: Clash Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fans React I KKR Vs SRH

KKR Vs SRH: The much-anticipated final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to take place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. As excitement builds, team captains Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins added to the pre-match buzz with a visit to a Chennai beach, creating memorable moments with the IPL trophy. Orange Army And Purple Army Reacts outside Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.