IPL 2024: SRH owner Kavya Maran in tears after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Hyderabad to lift 3rd IPL title

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to lift third IPL title

Cyclone Remal: Landfall process begins over coastal Bengal

IPL 2024: SRH owner Kavya Maran in tears after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Hyderabad to lift 3rd IPL title

Ali Fazal calls out FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic Grand Prix win at Cannes 2024: 'Please don't'

Read on to know why Ali Fazal has slammed FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic win at 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 26, 2024, 10:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ali Fazal has slammed the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune for their double standards on congratulating filmmaker Payal Kapadia, for her historic win at 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Payal’s film All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix award at the prestigious film festival.

On Sunday, the FTII, Payal’s alma mater congratulated her and her team on their win. "It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema," they wrote on X. Ali registered a strong disagreement as he called out FTII. He wrote, "Uhhh....please don’t. Just don't."

FTII had earlier initiated disciplinary action against Payal for protesting over the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the chairman of the Film & Television Institute of India, Pune back in 2015. The students argued that he didn't have the credibility, owing to his work in B-movies, to head a premier institution like FTII. An FIR was filed against Payal and 34 other students for holding FTII director Prashant Pathrabe captive in his office in 2015.

And now after nine years, Payal has made India proud at the global stage. Talking about her film All We Imagine As Light, it follows the lives of two nurses from Kerala - Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divyaprabha), who are colleagues at a Mumbai hospital and roommates. (With inputs from agencies)

READ | Meet Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Mithun's heroine, who started working at 14, quit acting at peak of her career, is now...

