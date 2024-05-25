Meet star kid, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘bestest friend’, who taught him acting; and it’s not Juhi, Kajol, Rani or Anushka

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'bestest friend', who worked with the superstar in a popular television show.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a fun bond with his leading ladies off the screen. From Kajol, and Juhi to Anushka Sharma, we have seen the superstar sharing an amazing friendship with the actress. However, do you know that none of them is Shah Rukh’s best friend?

Shah Rukh Khan’s 'bestest friend' was his batchmate in acting school and the actor claims she is the one who taught him acting. She is the daughter of a popular Bollywood actress and has worked in hits like Jab We Met, Dil Dhadhakne Do and more. She is none other than Divya Seth.

Divya Seth is the daughter of popular Bollywood actress Sushma Seth. Divya made her acting debut in India’s first soap opera Hum Log. The show aired on Doordarshan from 1984 to 85 and concluded at 154 episodes and emerged to be a super-hit topping the TRP charts.

She then starred in several television shows over the span of her career and became a star on television. Divya and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship dates back to their acting school days. They took training together at Barry John acting classes and they both also started together in Lekh Tandon’s show Dil Darya.

Shah Rukh Khan once shared an image with her on Twitter and called her his ‘bestest friend’ and wrote, “My bestest friend Divya, who taught me acting. Don’t hold the bad ones I do, only the good inspired by her teachings.”

Apart from television, the actress also ventured into films and played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s mother in Imtiaz Ali’s super-hit Jab We Met. Her other notable films include English Winglish starring Sridevi, Dil Dhadakne Do with Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Shefali Shah among others. She has also starred in various web series like City of Dreams, Duranga, The Married Woman, and Sandwiched Forever among others.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.