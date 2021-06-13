Headlines

Bollywood

Know the story behind Shah Rukh Khan's 'truly iconic' photo going viral on Internet

Shah Rukh Khan features with his classmates and actors from acting school in this unseen vintage photo.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2021, 12:14 PM IST

It's a delight for millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans when they come across unseen photos and videos of the superstar. King Khan had his share of struggles before becoming a star in Bollywood and gaining international recognition. Now, one of the Twitter users posted a rare photo of Shah Rukh from his acting school days clicked at Kolkata station. Pranshu Pareek who shared the photo wrote, "Hey there @iamsrk @SanjoyRoyTW look what I found on the internet today. #ThrowBackMemories #theatre."

Sanjoy K Roy shared the photo on his feed with a quote tweet stating, "Truly iconic @Iampranshup @iamsrk @yourriturajrks @divyaseth and me on our way to Calcutta to stage Rough Crossing in aid of Shruti! Directed by #BarryJohn @mohitsatyanand."

Rituraj revealed that the photo has been clicked by veteran actor Amar S Talwar.

Divya Seth Shah often shares photos with SRK reminiscing old memories. Once SRK had posted a photo with her and called her 'bestest friend'. He stated, "My bestest friend Divya, who taught me acting. Don't hold the bad ones I do, only the good inspired by her teachings."

Shah Rukh was a regular in theatre and on television before making it big in movies. He learnt to act under the guidance of Barry John and even Manoj Bajpayee was one of his classmates.

SRK made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film 'Deewana' and since then there was no turning back for the superstar. The same year, he had four releases in total namely 'Deewana', 'Chamatkar', 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' and 'Dil Aashna Hai'.

