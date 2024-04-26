Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh special power Punjab Kings to record run-chase against KKR

DNA TV Show: Why Supreme Court rejected pleas seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

Meet IAS officer, IIM graduate, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Orry trolled for not knowing 'good friend' Mouni Roy's name, calls Brahmastra 'Bramarama': 'Too painful to watch'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 reports lower voter turnout than Phase 1, what does this pattern indicate?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why Supreme Court rejected pleas seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

Meet IAS officer, IIM graduate, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Orry trolled for not knowing 'good friend' Mouni Roy's name, calls Brahmastra 'Bramarama': 'Too painful to watch'

5 famous dishes in India introduced by Mughals

Highest successful IPL run-chases

AI imagines Sachin Tendulkar acting in iconic films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh goes missing, his father lodges missing complaint: Report

This show is first Indian series on Netflix to trend globally for a month; it's not Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, Jamtara

Film that revived Deepika Padukone's career was rejected by Priyanka, Ranbir; ended string of flops, broke records

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Orry trolled for not knowing 'good friend' Mouni Roy's name, calls Brahmastra 'Bramarama': 'Too painful to watch'

After saying he's good friends with Mouni Roy, Orry called her "Mohini Roy" and her film Brahmastra "Bramarama" in the most recent episode of the podcast Dumb Biryani.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 10:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Orry takes incorrect names of Mouni Roy and Brahmastra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani was the guest in the most recent episode of the YouTube podcast Dumb Biryani, hosted by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan. In the episode, Orry called Mouni Roy 'Mohini Roy' and the 2022 fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra 'Bramarama'.

Talking to Arhaan and his friends, Orry said, "I manifested Mohini Roy once, and it worked. Mohini Roy, you know Mohini Roy? I’m not too well-versed in Bollywood movies, because I don’t speak Hindi well, so I usually watch if it’s a really good movie or if my friends are in it. But when I watched Bramarama, and I saw Mohini Roy’s character, I was f**king impressed. I’ve gone to see the movie four times just to watch her scenes. When her scenes ended, I would be like, ‘S**t, Mohini’s scenes ended’."

"Eventually, one day, my friend Guru Randhawa called me on FaceTime because he was with her, and she FaceTimed me, and eventually she added me on Instagram. I basically manifested Mohini, and now we’re really good friends", he added and was brutally trolled on how can he not know Mouni's name, even after being "good friends" with her.

The clip has now gone viral on social media and was shared by the Instagram page called 'yourpopculturedose'. Reacting to the clip, one netizen wrote, "It’s disappointing to see the standard that is being set for who deserves limelight and fame and recognition going forward. Just too painful to watch", while another added, "They are now good friends and still he doesn't know her name?". "Why is no one telling him it's Brahmastra?", questioned another Instagram user. "Watched the movie 4 times and doesn’t know its name", read another comment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S & A (@yourpopculturedose)

Now, Orry has joined Sonam Kapoor in the list of celebrities, who have goofed up on Brahmastra's name. When Sonam came to Koffee With Karan 7, along with Arjun Kapoor, he called Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer "Shiva Number One", leaving Karan and Arjun in splits. The full name of Ayan Mukerji's film is Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva.

READ | Meet actress, who wanted to become investment banker, her first four films were hits, then starred in 9 flops, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Excise Policy case: ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest; says evidence reveals CM's role in crime

BMW i5 M60 xDrive launched in India, all-electric sedan priced at Rs 11950000

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Jitin Prasada, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

SC dismisses all petitions for 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

Meet actress, who became star at 9, started Bollywood career with flops; still more famous than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement