Orry trolled for not knowing 'good friend' Mouni Roy's name, calls Brahmastra 'Bramarama': 'Too painful to watch'

After saying he's good friends with Mouni Roy, Orry called her "Mohini Roy" and her film Brahmastra "Bramarama" in the most recent episode of the podcast Dumb Biryani.

The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani was the guest in the most recent episode of the YouTube podcast Dumb Biryani, hosted by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan. In the episode, Orry called Mouni Roy 'Mohini Roy' and the 2022 fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra 'Bramarama'.

Talking to Arhaan and his friends, Orry said, "I manifested Mohini Roy once, and it worked. Mohini Roy, you know Mohini Roy? I’m not too well-versed in Bollywood movies, because I don’t speak Hindi well, so I usually watch if it’s a really good movie or if my friends are in it. But when I watched Bramarama, and I saw Mohini Roy’s character, I was f**king impressed. I’ve gone to see the movie four times just to watch her scenes. When her scenes ended, I would be like, ‘S**t, Mohini’s scenes ended’."

"Eventually, one day, my friend Guru Randhawa called me on FaceTime because he was with her, and she FaceTimed me, and eventually she added me on Instagram. I basically manifested Mohini, and now we’re really good friends", he added and was brutally trolled on how can he not know Mouni's name, even after being "good friends" with her.

The clip has now gone viral on social media and was shared by the Instagram page called 'yourpopculturedose'. Reacting to the clip, one netizen wrote, "It’s disappointing to see the standard that is being set for who deserves limelight and fame and recognition going forward. Just too painful to watch", while another added, "They are now good friends and still he doesn't know her name?". "Why is no one telling him it's Brahmastra?", questioned another Instagram user. "Watched the movie 4 times and doesn’t know its name", read another comment.

Now, Orry has joined Sonam Kapoor in the list of celebrities, who have goofed up on Brahmastra's name. When Sonam came to Koffee With Karan 7, along with Arjun Kapoor, he called Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer "Shiva Number One", leaving Karan and Arjun in splits. The full name of Ayan Mukerji's film is Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva.

