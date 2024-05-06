Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Delhi-NCR may experience high temperature, other states likely to witness rainfall, check IMD forecast

Soul Cages receives more than a million views within a month of its release

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father shares how family is coping up with his disappearance: 'Hum sab bahut...'

Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi powers Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi with Trishul, says Vijai Bhawah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK start filming The Family Man season 3, fans say 'Srikant Tiwari is back'

Meet India's second richest woman, who lost over Rs 800 crore in one day due to...

Soul Cages receives more than a million views within a month of its release

Diabetes: What should be normal fasting blood sugar levels as per age?

7 fruits with high protein content

Indian bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father shares how family is coping up with his disappearance: 'Hum sab bahut...'

The Broken News 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre elevate smart satire on TV news filled with real-life references

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

HomeTelevision

Television

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father shares how family is coping up with his disappearance: 'Hum sab bahut...'

Gurucharan Singh, who was among the original cast members on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since two weeks now.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 06, 2024, 04:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Gurucharan Singh with his father Hargit Singh/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since April 22. The actor left his home to catch his flight from Delhi To Mumbai, but didn't reach the domestic airport. Gurucharan's father Hargit Singh had filed a missing complaint report and after police investigation, he was seen withdrawing money from an ATM in Palam in the CCTV footage.

Now, in the recent interview, Hargit Singh has opened up on how the family has been coping up with his disappearance. Speaking to Times of India, he said, "What has happened is very shocking, we don’t know how to deal with it. Hum sab bahut pareshaan hain (We are very troubled) and are eagerly waiting for some update from the police. Hum uske wapas aane ka intezaar kar rahe hain (We are awaiting his return)."

A day before he went missing, Gurucharan had posted a photo with his father wishing him birthday. Talking about the same, Hargit stated, "There were no celebrations as such, but we were at home together, and it felt nice. The next day, he was supposed to travel to Mumbai."

As per the latest reports, Delhi Police is suspecting that Gurucharan Singh planned his own disappearance. The actor was among the original cast members on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when the show began in 2008. He left the show after five years, only to return a year later in 2014. He worked for another six years before quitting the show in 2020.

READ | This Bollywood actor was prisoner of war in World War II, joined Subhash Chandra Bose, was jobless, made first film in..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who worked with Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, quit Bollywood for TV; one show made her star, she is…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal disables Instagram comments after being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi

How to balance JEE or NEET preparations with sports and extra-curriculam activities

Hathras Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Nick Jonas is ‘heartbroken’, apologises to fans for cancelling Mexico concert for this reason: ‘I have lost my...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement