Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father shares how family is coping up with his disappearance: 'Hum sab bahut...'

Gurucharan Singh, who was among the original cast members on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since two weeks now.

Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since April 22. The actor left his home to catch his flight from Delhi To Mumbai, but didn't reach the domestic airport. Gurucharan's father Hargit Singh had filed a missing complaint report and after police investigation, he was seen withdrawing money from an ATM in Palam in the CCTV footage.

Now, in the recent interview, Hargit Singh has opened up on how the family has been coping up with his disappearance. Speaking to Times of India, he said, "What has happened is very shocking, we don’t know how to deal with it. Hum sab bahut pareshaan hain (We are very troubled) and are eagerly waiting for some update from the police. Hum uske wapas aane ka intezaar kar rahe hain (We are awaiting his return)."

A day before he went missing, Gurucharan had posted a photo with his father wishing him birthday. Talking about the same, Hargit stated, "There were no celebrations as such, but we were at home together, and it felt nice. The next day, he was supposed to travel to Mumbai."

As per the latest reports, Delhi Police is suspecting that Gurucharan Singh planned his own disappearance. The actor was among the original cast members on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when the show began in 2008. He left the show after five years, only to return a year later in 2014. He worked for another six years before quitting the show in 2020.

