Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck headed for divorce? Report claims actor has moved out of their home

As per the media report, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are headed for divorce, and the Gone Girl actor has moved out from their home.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 17, 2024, 04:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
If reports are to be believed then Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship has hit rock bottom. According to In Touch Weekly, the couple is heading for divorce, and the Pearl Harbor actor has already moved out of J-Lo’s house. 

The portal quoted a source who confirmed the end of Ben-Jennifer's relationship. The insider further said that Ben shouldn't be blamed for this. The source said, "Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has moved out of the home they share. The writing is on the wall — it’s over, they’re headed for a divorce – and for once, (Ben‘s) not to blame!" 

The report further revealed that Ben and Jennifer 'are likely' to sell their dream home soon. While the reason for their alleged divorce is not known as of now, it is being said that the couple parted ways because “she can’t control him, and he can’t change her”. The source was quoted, "He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

This development comes days after Jennifer Lopez's ‘liked’ post on her Instagram which read, “You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity and emotional safety.” As People reported, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not been snapped together since March. Lopez, on the work front, is currently in New York, promoting her upcoming movie, Atlas. She also attended the Met Gala 2024, but without Ben. As per the media reports, the Gone Girl actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film, The Accountant 2.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck first dated from 2002 to 2004. However, soon the actors broke up and reunited in 2021. After another high-profile romance, the two married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. 

