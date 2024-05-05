Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Mumbai paps spill the beans on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kausal's dating phase, reveal B-town couples ask them to delete photos

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

Woman demands Rs 50 lakh after receiving chicken instead of paneer

Who is Manahel al-Otaibi, Saudi women's rights activist jailed for 11 years over clothing choices?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Mumbai paps spill the beans on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kausal's dating phase, reveal B-town couples ask them to delete photos

8 benefits of evening walks in summer

Foods worse than alcohol for liver

8 vegetables for muscle gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

HomeViral

Viral

Woman demands Rs 50 lakh after receiving chicken instead of paneer

A woman in Ahmedabad's Sola area received a chicken tikka sandwich instead of the paneer tikka sandwich she ordered, sparking a complaint and a demand for Rs 50 lakh compensation.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A peculiar incident unfolded in the Chamundanagar neighborhood of Sola, Ahmedabad, where a woman claimed to have received a chicken tikka sandwich instead of the paneer tikka sandwich she had ordered from a local restaurant via a food delivery app. The mix-up, which occurred last Friday, has sparked controversy as the woman, identified as Nirali Parmar, lodged a complaint with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s health department, demanding a hefty compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

According to sources, Parmar ordered the paneer tikka sandwich from an eatery named "Pick Up Meals By Yerra" for delivery to her office. However, upon taking a few bites, she realized that the texture didn't match that of paneer, prompting her to investigate further, only to discover that she had been served a chicken sandwich instead.

Expressing her dismay, Parmar, a devout vegetarian, emphasized that her religious beliefs and personal dietary preferences prohibit her from consuming meat. Feeling aggrieved by the mistake, she insisted on the substantial compensation.

Following Parmar's complaint, the health department swiftly took action, issuing a notice to VRYLY Ventures Pvt Ltd, the company behind the restaurant, and imposing a fine of Rs 5,000. Moreover, the department cautioned the establishment that any recurrence of such errors would result in the sealing of their outlet.

Providing context, the health department revealed that between April 28 and May 4, a comprehensive inspection of 760 restaurants across the city was conducted. Consequently, 270 establishments were served notices either for maintaining unhygienic conditions or for selling food deemed unfit for consumption. In a concerted effort to ensure public safety, a significant amount of solid and liquid food items, totaling 928kg and 704 liters respectively, were disposed of due to their unsuitability for consumption. Additionally, fines amounting to Rs 1.44 lakh were collected as part of the enforcement measures.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who failed 20 times, then built Rs 500 crore company with just Rs 10000, he is from...

India's highest-paid TV actress began working at 8, her Bollywood films flopped, was seen in Bigg Boss 1, now charges...

Delhi liquor policy case: HC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas today

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Russia adds Ukrainian President to 'wanted' criminal list, Zelenskyy denies

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement