Woman demands Rs 50 lakh after receiving chicken instead of paneer

A woman in Ahmedabad's Sola area received a chicken tikka sandwich instead of the paneer tikka sandwich she ordered, sparking a complaint and a demand for Rs 50 lakh compensation.

A peculiar incident unfolded in the Chamundanagar neighborhood of Sola, Ahmedabad, where a woman claimed to have received a chicken tikka sandwich instead of the paneer tikka sandwich she had ordered from a local restaurant via a food delivery app. The mix-up, which occurred last Friday, has sparked controversy as the woman, identified as Nirali Parmar, lodged a complaint with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s health department, demanding a hefty compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

According to sources, Parmar ordered the paneer tikka sandwich from an eatery named "Pick Up Meals By Yerra" for delivery to her office. However, upon taking a few bites, she realized that the texture didn't match that of paneer, prompting her to investigate further, only to discover that she had been served a chicken sandwich instead.

Expressing her dismay, Parmar, a devout vegetarian, emphasized that her religious beliefs and personal dietary preferences prohibit her from consuming meat. Feeling aggrieved by the mistake, she insisted on the substantial compensation.

Following Parmar's complaint, the health department swiftly took action, issuing a notice to VRYLY Ventures Pvt Ltd, the company behind the restaurant, and imposing a fine of Rs 5,000. Moreover, the department cautioned the establishment that any recurrence of such errors would result in the sealing of their outlet.

Providing context, the health department revealed that between April 28 and May 4, a comprehensive inspection of 760 restaurants across the city was conducted. Consequently, 270 establishments were served notices either for maintaining unhygienic conditions or for selling food deemed unfit for consumption. In a concerted effort to ensure public safety, a significant amount of solid and liquid food items, totaling 928kg and 704 liters respectively, were disposed of due to their unsuitability for consumption. Additionally, fines amounting to Rs 1.44 lakh were collected as part of the enforcement measures.