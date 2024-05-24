Meet man, made massive Rs 1300 crore empire from Rs 3 lakh loan, married Bollywood actress, he is...

Rahul Sharma is also the founder of Revolt Intellicorp, which introduced India’s first AI-based electric bike in 2017.

One of the tech millionaires, Rahul Sharma, is married to Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal, known for her parts in films like Salman Khan's Ready and Aamir Khan's Ghajini, among others. Rahul Sharma is the CEO of one of the largest companies of 2018 making low-cost feature phones in India, Micromax. The 47-year-old was raised in Delhi and was born on September 14, 1975.

Forbes claims that one of the reasons Rahul Sharma founded Micromax was his compulsive preoccupation with embedded technology, which began when he was a youngster.

In 2000, Rahul Sharma created Micromax Informatics with his friends Rajesh Aggarwal, Vikas Jain, and Sumeet Arora. The company initially focused on low-end technology products before eventually growing. Initially, the business developed a mobile that could last a month on a single charge. Later, they changed their focus to dual-sim phones, and they were the first in India to introduce dual-sim phones with a "single baseband". Hugh Jackman, a well-known actor in Hollywood, served as another brand ambassador for Micromax.

Not only that, but in 2018 Rahul Sharma launched his new business, Revolt Intellicorp, and unveiled the RV 400, India's first artificial intelligence (AI)-based electric bike.

Rahul Sharma started his entrepreneurial journey with a Rs 3 lakh loan from his father as per ZEE News. Rahul's net worth is around Rs 1300 crore. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, he also holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

According to reports, the company's operating revenue for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022 was Rs 500 crore.

Rahul received the 2010 Forbes Person of the Year award as well as the 2013 GQ Man of the Year (Excellence in Business) award. In addition, he was listed in both Fortune's '40 under 40' list and the Global Power List of 2014 published by Fortune Magazine.

In January 2016, Rahul Sharma wed Bollywood actress Asin, and the couple had a baby together. Akshay Kumar played the role of Cupid in their storyline, which is no less than a fable. Asin was first introduced to Rahul Sharma, his "close friend," by Akshay Kumar in 2012. When Asin learned that the guy she had met was indeed the creator of Micromax, she was struck by the millionaire's simplicity and humility, and they subsequently swapped phone numbers. Rahul Sharma requested her to introduce him to her parents after their initial meeting so he could inform them that he had finally found the one.

It is said that the founder of Micromax resides in Mehrauli. Forbes estimated his net worth to be over Rs 1300 crore in 2017. Rahul Sharma is the owner of a Mercedes GL450, a BMW X6, and a Bentley Supersport Limited Edition. His most prized purchase, a Rolls Royce Ghost Series 2, is his favourite vehicle. Rahul Sharma gave Asin an engagement ring that was valued at Rs 6 core.