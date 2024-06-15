Gujarat: Toddler falls into 50 feet borewell in Amreli, dies after being trapped for 17 hours

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IIT Kharagpur’s Faizan Ahmed was stabbed, shot, reveals 2nd forensic report 2 years after his death

Delhi HC orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings in excise policy case

Who was Jadunathji Brijratanji? Head of Pushtimarg sect, who inspired Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Railway Recruitment 2024: Sarkari Naukri alert for 1104 posts, check eligibility and selection process

Meet woman who once took loan of Rs 500, now runs Rs 50000000 turnover company, her business is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIT Kharagpur’s Faizan Ahmed was stabbed, shot, reveals 2nd forensic report 2 years after his death

Delhi HC orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings in excise policy case

Who was Jadunathji Brijratanji? Head of Pushtimarg sect, who inspired Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Who was Ashwatthama? Why was he cursed by Lord Krishna?

Benefits of eating roasted chana daily

This place in India has no snakes, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Who was Jadunathji Brijratanji? Head of Pushtimarg sect, who inspired Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

YRF, Netflix denied urgent hearing after they challenge stay order on Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Chandu Champion box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses low opening despite positive reviews, earns...

HomeIndia

India

Gujarat: Toddler falls into 50 feet borewell in Amreli, dies after being trapped for 17 hours

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Amreli fire team, and 108 ambulance service were jointly engaged in operations to rescue the girl. The operation that commenced post noon on Friday afternoon at 12.30 pm continued till early this morning.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 11:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Gujarat: Toddler falls into 50 feet borewell in Amreli, dies after being trapped for 17 hours
Rescue personnel at Amreli where a toddler fell into a borewell (Photo/ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A toddler who fell into a 45-50 feet deep borewell in Surgapara village in Gujarat's Amreli and pulled out after a 15-hour-long operation on Saturday morning, has been declared dead by doctors. "The child was pulled out from the borewell at 5:10 am and taken to the Amreli Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead," Fire Officer HC Gadhvi said today.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Amreli fire team, and 108 ambulance service were jointly engaged in operations to rescue the girl. The operation that commenced post noon on Friday afternoon at 12.30 pm continued till early this morning and the child was pulled out after over 15 hours. She was immediately shifted to Amreli Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister of State Praful Pansheriya requested people of the state inform the government about open borewells. 

Speaking with ANI, Pansheriya said, "I request everyone in Gujarat that if you can't close the borewells, please inform us. If you can't do it, please drop us a message or send us a letter... I will work for humanity," the minister added.

"Four months back, a similar incident happened in Dwarka. At that time, I appealed to the teachers and we closed around 35-40 borewells. The Chief Minister has also issued a letter regarding the open borewells," he added. 

Notably, a similar incident also occurred in Rajasthan's Alwar district, where a five-year-old child, had fallen into a 40-foot deep borewell in Kanwada village in the Laxmangarh area.

The child was rescued safely. Earlier on April 14, a six-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field at Manika village in the Janeh police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The boy was taken out after a 45-hour-long rescue operation but the rescue teams couldn't save his life. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | PM Modi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni nourish India-Italy strategic partnership, seek to enhance ties in clean energy, AI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Thought it was...': Mumbai doctor finds human finger in ice cream

In latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden salutes Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit, watch viral video

Jigra: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer postponed; Vasan Bala directorial to now clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

TLC 2.0 and T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Cricket Team: A Dynamic Partnership

PM Modi heads to Italy for G7 Summit, first foreign visit after assuming office for third term

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement