Meghalaya Board Result 2024 DECLARED: MBOSE HSSLC Arts results available at megresults.nic.in, direct link here

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website at mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Arts stream examination results today, May 24, 2024. The overall pass percentage of the Meghalaya Class 12th Arts exam this year is 79.76%. A total of 27,374 students appeared for the exam, of which a total of 21,833 students passed.

he Meghalaya Board Class 12 exams for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational streams were conducted from March 1, 2024, to March 27, 2024. MBOSE announced HSSLC of Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams results on May 8, 2024. The overall pass percentage of the Commerce stream is 80.26%, and the Science stream is 85.24%. In the Science stream, Sohan Bhattacharjee topped with 483 marks. In the Commerce stream, Ferry Filarisha Wann topped with 472 marks.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts​ Result 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

Click on Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts Result 2024 link

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the HSSLC Arts link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

