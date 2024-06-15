Twitter
Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Prabhas for Kalki 2898 AD first song, promo stuns fans: 'North-south ka deadly combo'

The first song of Kalki 2898 AD will bring the unseen, unexpected fusion of north and south, and fans are already loving the combo of Diljit Dosanjh with Prabhas.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 04:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh in Bhairava Anthem
The first big song of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is here, and it offers the never-seen-before combination of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas. The promo of the film's first song, Bhairava Anthem, has been dropped by the makers, and it has left fans stunned. 

As the name suggests, Bhairava Anthem is dedicated to Prabhas' character, and it describes his charismatic persona. The song, sung by Diljit establishes the fact that Bhairava is a man of his word. The promo shows Diljit and Prabhas in their stylish avatar, walking towards each other, and joining hands. This was a teaser to the song, the full version will be out on June 16.

As soon as the promo was shared, several fans called it an 'unexpected' move by the makers. Many admireres of Prabhas called his combination with Diljit 'deadly'. A netizen wrote, "Singing King and Acting King...deadly combination." Another netizen wrote, "Darling + Diljit = Nostalgia." An internet user wrote, "Phir pahuncha diya na excitement 1000 guna upar." Another internet user wrote, "Unexpected collaboration."

