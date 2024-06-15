IND vs CAN T20 World Cup, weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Florida? Check latest update

ndia will face Canada in their final T20 World Cup group stage fixture in Lauderhill on Saturday. The match is expected to be a mere formality for India as they aim to maintain their unbeaten run as they have already secured a spot in the Super 8 stage.

The focus will once again be on India's batting order, which has shown inconsistency throughout the campaign. With a mix of left-handed batters like Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel, and right-handed batters like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, it will be crucial for India to maintain a balanced left-right combination against spin.

Kohli, who has been struggling with poor form, will be looking to bounce back after registering low scores in previous matches.

On the other hand, Canada, who are already out of Super 8 contention, will be looking to create an upset and secure a rare win against India. Canada made history with a win against Ireland in this edition of the tournament.

Weather forecast

Weather conditions may play a significant role in the match, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected during the early hours of the day. The chance of rainfall during the match is 50 percent, but it is predicted to decrease after noon.

In the event of a washout, India will still finish on top of Group A, while Canada will move up to third place ahead of Pakistan.

