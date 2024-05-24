Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Samsung likely to hold massive launch event in Paris: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and more

Can you spot 'ghost of the mountain'? Internet stumped by camouflaged snow leopard

Rohit Shetty wraps Singham Again's Kashmir shoot, shares Ajay Devgn's intense look from sets

Viral video: Women engage in physical altercation over Rs 100 dispute at medical shop

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 46,90,000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung likely to hold massive launch event in Paris: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and more

Rohit Shetty wraps Singham Again's Kashmir shoot, shares Ajay Devgn's intense look from sets

Viral video: Women engage in physical altercation over Rs 100 dispute at medical shop

NASA shares 7 spectacular new cosmology images

9 Indian web series you should never watch with family

7 Bollywood actors who rejected 1997 blockbuster Border

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Rohit Shetty wraps Singham Again's Kashmir shoot, shares Ajay Devgn's intense look from sets

Music director Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice to makers of Manjummel Boys for this reason: 'If they fail to...'

Meet superstar who had secret marriage, signed 70 films in two weeks, one mistake ruined him, now has no film in 5 years

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rohit Shetty wraps Singham Again's Kashmir shoot, shares Ajay Devgn's intense look from sets

Rohit Shetty shares Ajay Devgn's stills from Singham Again as they wrap up Kashmir shoot.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 24, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Rohit Shetty wraps Singham Again's Kashmir shoot, shares Ajay Devgn's intense look from sets
Ajay Devgn as Singham (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of his upcoming cop film Singham Again. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared pictures of actor Ajay Devgn from the sets in Kashmir and wrote, "Schedule wrap! Thank you, Kashmir."

With the film, Ajay Devgn is reprising his role of Bajirao Singham. Giving a glimpse of his look in the third installment, Rohit Shetty further wrote, "BAJIRAO SINGHAM! SSP (SOG) SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP JAMMU & KASHMIR POLICE.. SINGHAM AGAIN.. COMING SOON"

During the shoot, Ajay and Rohit also met with the jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Jammu and Kashmir. Singham Again also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals who visit the UT for shooting movies and other projects.

"The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive," said Jackie while praising the hospitality and seamless cooperation he received during his time in Jammu and Kashmir. “The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. You have handled so much. And film support, police support, army support, people's support, everyone's support. And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much," he added. Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024 coinciding with Independence Day. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Home Ministry office in North Block gets bomb threat mail, security officials conduct searches

FitSpresso Scam (I've Used It For 180 Days) Are These Weight Loss Pills Effective?

Top-rated sunglasses under Rs 1000 on Amazon: Stylish, affordable and trendy

Meet man, an IIT graduate, whose first business failed within a year, now runs Rs 34464 crore company as...

Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Scam (Tested For 90 Days) Does This Blue Tonic Supplement Work For Weight Loss?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement