IIT Kharagpur’s Faizan Ahmed was stabbed, shot, reveals 2nd forensic report 2 years after his death

According to a second forensic report, he was shot and stabbed before passing away.

Two years after Faizan Ahmed, a 23-year-old mechanical engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, was found in a semi-decomposed state in the university's dormitory in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, a recent forensic report claims that the student was brutally murdered. According to the Calcutta High Court's order, the second autopsy was conducted. Ahmed's father, who was from Dibrugarh in Assam, had petitioned the high court to form a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate Ahmed's death and ascertain its cause. According to a second forensic report, he was shot and stabbed before passing away.

Faizan had a gunshot wound on the upper left side of his neck and a stab wound on the right side, according to the second forensic report written by Dr. A.K. Gupta, as reported by ThePrint. ThePrint reported that the report also notes that neither during the police's initial investigation nor on October 15, 2022, during the first postmortem at Midnapore Medical College, videography of these specific injuries was done.

In 2022, Faizan's family had already claimed their son was murdered, at least three days prior to the body being found. On October 14, 2022, he was discovered deceased in a room at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hostel; his body was found in a room that was not assigned to him.

The second postmortem, ordered by the Calcutta High Court, was conducted at the Kolkata Police Mortuary on May 27, 2023. It was discovered that the right temporal bone of Faizan's skull was missing, which was consistent with still photos taken on the day his body was discovered to be decomposed. Additionally, the report ruled out poisoning as a cause of death, despite the fact that an earlier report to the High Court had raised this suspicion.