Munjya trailer: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh fight monster in horror comedy, India's first CGI actor impresses fans

Sharvari Wagh and Mona Singh struggle to get rid of the 'terrifying' monster in Munjya.

Following the success of Stree, Maddock Films is all set to entertain the audience once again, especially next-gen and kids, with their upcoming horror comedy Munjya featuring India’s first CGI actor, which promises a thrilling experience for genre lovers.

On Friday the makers of Munjya unveiled the trailer of the film that offers a glimpse into the world of Munjya, a monster, whose sole wish is to marry his lover Munni and who goes to any extent to fulfill his wish. The chilling yet humorous glimpse also shows how Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh struggle to get rid of the creature and end up in a cursed place which is the sole solution to get rid of the creature.

After introducing Indian cinema with captivating characters like Stree, the witch who haunts men, and Bhediya, the terrifying werewolf, Maddock Films now gives us a different kind of monster. Munjya can not only talk and move but also manages to strike fear in the hearts of viewers, adding a unique twist to the genre. This film takes Dinesh Vijan’s commitment to cutting-edge technology a step further, becoming the first Indian feature film to have a full-fledged CGI creature throughout its runtime.

Netizens couldn't stop praising the intriguing trailer. One of the comments read, "Finally something unique in Bollywood, we should encourage them to move away from stupid new action mass masala movies... Can't wait to see this movie." Another user wrote, "Maddock's unique storytelling is unmatched! Hyped for this!" Another comment read, "Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik always produce such quality films. This one looks no different."

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and revolves around Munjya, a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. The film is set to hit the big screens on 7th June 2024.

