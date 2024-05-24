TBSE Result 2024: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results DECLARED, direct link here

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of TBSE Class 10, 12 on today (May 24, 2024). Candidates who have appeared for the Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik examinations can check their marks on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The results for TBSE class 10th, 12th will also be available on tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripurainfo.com.

Tripura Board Examinations 2024: Student tally The Agartala Board data indicates that about 27,627 students took the class 12 exam in 2024, and about 38,559 students took the class 10 exams. The number of students who took the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2024 is estimated to have been smaller than in 2023. About 43, 730 and 38,125 students, respectively, took the Tripura Class 10 and Class 12 board exams last year. This decline may have been caused by the widespread adoption of Vidyajyoti in schools.

